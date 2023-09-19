Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack lets players build their own gourmet empire

The Sims 4’s Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack promises kitchen upgrades, new recipes, and more that will turn players into food entrepreneurs.

EA and developer Maxis have yet to pump the breaks on Sims 4 support. Two expansions have already gone live in 2023, for example.

The Growing Together DLC launched in March, offering content that lets users explore familial relationships with a host of new Sims Dynamics. Horse Ranch arrived a few months later in July, finally opening the door for horse training and several other aspects of ranch life.

Article continues after ad

Fans will be pleased to learn that Sims 4’s next major expansion is right around the corner, too. Most notably, the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack aims to mix things up in the kitchen.

Article continues after ad

Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack is the game’s 15th expansion

EA and Maxis recently unveiled the next big DLC release for The Sims 4. Users can expect the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack to launch at 10:00 AM PT on September 28 for Origin PC/Mac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S platforms.

Article continues after ad

A reveal trailer accompanied the news, showcasing the new kitchen appliances that will help players evolve their in-game culinary skills. The trailer also offered a look at previously unseen recipes, which should prove useful should fans decide to turn their newfound skills into a gourmet side hustle.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Sims 4‘s Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack will introduce content to ensure Sims characters can unleash their inner master home chef. It’ll include home renovation options inspired by “European kitchen designs,” complete with counters and cabinets, as well as appliances such as an oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Small appliances are also joining the fun via the addition of stand mixers, countertop pizza ovens, and waffle makers. Sims will, thus, be able to invite over friends and family for homemade pizzas and waffle brunches.

Of course, that fancy pizza oven will require a few new recipes, specifically those “inspired by traditional Italian flavors.” Making pies by chopping up ingredients and tossing dough serves as only part of the equation, though. Players can also look forward to focaccia bread recipes.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

Better still, the new Home Chef pack will let Sims 4 fans expand upon their entrepreneurial interests by establishing food stands in different lots. The option to name the Anywhere Any Fare Food Stand and select available food items should go a long way in helping players live out their culinary dreams.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, the announcement confirmed the upcoming expansion will also include cooking attire. “Kitchen-ready hairstyles,” accessories of the food-themed variety, and aprons constitute but a few examples of what the new DLC will have on offer.