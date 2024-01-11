Sims 4 community divided on content roadmap filled with new Kits

The Sims 4’s early 2024 roadmap teases a bunch of upcoming Kits, but some fans were hoping for much more.

Kits in The Sims 4 are content packs that give players access to additional customization options as well as fresh gameplay mechanics.

A recent leak has already confirmed that the community-voted Castle Estate Kit will arrive sometime in the near future. But what else the developers may have in store for 2024 largely remains under lock and key.

At the very least, a new roadmap outlines what Sims fans can expect between the months of January and April.

Sims 4’s upcoming content offerings have too many Kits for some fans

EA and Maxis have unleashed an early 2024 roadmap for the game, which details the season’s newest additions.

Between January and April, users can expect all of the following to become available: “2 Highly Anticipated Kits, 1 Beautiful SDX Drop, 1 Sparkling Stuff Pack, 1 Celebratory Kit, and 1 Co-created Style Kit.” As of writing, concrete release dates for these Sims 4 additions have yet to surface.

The community’s response to the news seems split, based on replies to the above Twitter/X post. Some players have expressed excitement, with quite a few people especially looking forward to the Sparking Stuff Pack.

“Did I see Stuff Pack?!” one person gleamed in a comment featuring two heart-eye emojis. Others think the Stuff Pack may introduce jewelry-making or gem-cutting. “I’m very interested in what this is going to be! Maybe a psychic/medium career? Crafting things out of crystals? Gem cutting?”

Not all Sims 4 fans are willing to hop aboard the hype train, though, specifically because of the number of Kits. One such reply reads, “4 kits and 1 stuff pack… I wasn’t expecting an expansion pack but maybe a content pack??” Further down the thread, another person asked, “Jesus Mary Joseph, how many kits are there???”

Derisively, another Sims 4 fan wrote, “So many adjectives and qualifiers to describe a bunch of new kits!!” The user later added that the fun marketing speak doesn’t hide the fact that Kits are “just a bunch of stuff that add(s) nothing to the game except for aesthetics.”

Fortunately for all fans, the roadmap only outlines what’s coming in the first quarter of 2024. It’s possible that whatever else Maxis has up its sleeve will eventually blow players away. After all, while Sims 4 did receive over half a dozen kits in 2023, the developers also rolled out two different expansions – Horse Ranch and For Rent.