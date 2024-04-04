Steam Deck bundle offers choice of indie gems & cult favorites for $15

Fanatical is running a killer bundle for the Steam Deck and other handheld PCs. It’s the perfect time to pick up something you might not have.

For $15, Fanatical is offering a few games of your choice in one of its build-your-own bundles. If you pack five games from the selection together, you’ll be able to get a significant chunk of change slashed. Even if you only add two, you’re looking at about $7.

The bundle isn’t heavy on known games, with the two major titles being Evil Within 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. These two are also on Game Pass if you’re subscribed, but you’d need a Windows handheld to take advantage of that.

Looking outside of the big studio circle, you’ll find a lot of fun, smaller games that you might not have considered playing before. Things like Grime, a neat Soulslike title with a 2D perspective and a fairly unique style play excellently on the Steam Deck.

Those looking for less hardcore games will take a gander at Spirit of the North. The cute game about a fox exploring an abandoned world is a chill puzzler. You’ll switch between a ghostly form and your physical body in some quite ingenious physics puzzles.

Be warned though, it has a habit of attracting any dogs you might have to the TV.

There are some games you might want to avoid, but that’s our personal opinion. What’s the old saying? Another’s meat is another’s poison? Who are we to stop you playing what you think’s cool?

