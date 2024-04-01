Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Booster Display price rises but still a steal

Looking to complete your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet card collection? Check out the massive Booster Display discount over at TCGPlayer.

Booster Displays are one of the more premium products included with Pokemon TCG set releases – and if you’ve not picked one up before, they’re a lot of fun to rip into. If you’re trying to complete some binder pages in your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet collection, it’s worth checking out TCGPlayer.

You can grab a Booster Display for this set from a reputable TCGPlayer seller for $89.99 right now, which is a massive drop from its MSRP. It’s also considerably cheaper than Amazon. The price of this item is currently on the rise at a lot of popular resale locations, so now is the perfect time to check it out.

Article continues after ad

For those who’ve never picked up a Booster Display before, they come with 36 individual Booster Packs. This makes it an efficient way to pick up lots of cards in one go, offering some good chances at pulling something rare or valuable, too.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a fan of Pokemon TCG Live and want to get your hands on lots of code cards, you’ll get plenty from picking up a Booster Display, too.

While Booster Displays may not be the perfect product for every Pokemon fan out there, they’re perfect for collectors and for fans who are chasing a particularly rare card. Make sure to have plenty of card sleeves on hand if you’re opening a Booster Display so that you can preserve any pricey picks.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.