Massive 77-inch LG C3 OLED gets $400 discount in limited Best Buy deal

The 77-inch LG C3 OLED is one of the best smart TVs. A limited-time deal on Best Buy ensures that you save some money while buying this enormous TV.

The LG C3 OLED is the best mid-range OLED TV on the market and is one of the top-rated TVs of 2023. Since it has a successor, the LG C3 OLED has been discounted, meaning it will offer great value for money even in 2024.

While almost all variants of the LG C3 OLED are currently discounted, the 77-inch variant is a sweet spot if you want to add a large flagship display to your home entertainment setup. This smart TV usually sells for $2700, but thanks to the $400 discount, you can get it for under $2300 at Best Buy.

The LG C3 boasts incredible image quality, excellent color reproduction, and contrast that OLED displays are known for.

An extremely powerful Alpha A9 Gen6 chipset ensures you get the best visual experience when watching your favorite movies or shows on this TV. Not only does this chipset ensure that the user interface is fluid and responsive, but it also adds many AI-powered features.

Apart from AI upscaling, which leverages on-device artificial intelligence to upscale low-res content, the Alpha A9 chipset also automatically analyses the content to offer the best picture and sound settings.

The LG C3 OLED is a premium TV with an almost bezel-less design to offer an immersive viewing experience and add aesthetic value to your living room.

Moreover, the LG C3 OLED is also the best gaming TV. In addition to an incredible OLED panel, you get features like crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also has 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug all your favorite gaming devices and accessories simultaneously into the TV.

