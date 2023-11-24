LG C3 OLED TV Black Friday deal offers wild $250 discount

The LG C3 4K OLED TV is heavily discounted at Best Buy. You can get it with a killer $250 discount if you act fast.

Fancy adding an incredible 48-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV to your living room? It’s available at Best Buy at just over $1000 and is worth your money.

The $250 saving brings the effective price of this TV way lower than its regular $1300 price tag. A discount of almost 20% on such a premium OLED TV is a rarity, and we’re sure this is a limited-time deal as the units sell out faster than you’d think.

Deepest blacks and punchy colors

This ultra-slim and highly premium LG C3 OLED 4K TV is designed to offer great visuals and add to the aesthetic value of your living room. This Black Friday deal brings the retail cost of this TV to just $1049.99, which is an excellent value for money, considering what you can do with this premium OLED TV.

This ultra-bright high-resolution TV is ideal for streaming your favorite TVs and shows from the internet and can be your perfect partner if hooked to a gaming PC or a console.

When you’re not watching your favorite shows, you can use this as a digital photo frame to run a slide show of your kids and other family members.

Known for producing the deepest blacks and brightest colors, these OLED TVs are highly power efficient and create lifelike images and graphics.

The LG C3 OLED 4K TV is powered by LG’s in-house webOS platform that has native applications for most of your favorite platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Moreover, you can also control this smart TV using voice commands thanks to the inbuilt support for Amazon’s Alexa.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.