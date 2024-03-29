M3 MacBook Pro hits lowest-ever price in killer limited deal

B&H has dropped the M3 Pro MacBook Pro to the lowest price ever, offering up to a $300 discount on various configurations. But you have to hurry, as it’s a limited-time deal.

Apple announced the M3 MacBook Pro in late 2023 with powerful chipsets and notable upgrades here and there. It brings solid performance improvements as compared to M2 MacBook Pro. While the regular M3 is already strong, the M3 Pro, which you’re getting with the B&H deal, takes things to a whole new level.

B&H will offer discounts on M3 Pro MacBook Pro till March 30, so you might want to pick up the pace. Currently, you can save $300 on M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD- the lowest price ever. The same discount also applies to the 1TB model. Both models are offered in Space Black color.

If you are not looking for the top-of-the-line variants, you can save $200 on the M3 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. A $250 discount is available on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD if you want it in Silver color.

M3 MacBook Pros are designed for professionals or individuals requiring powerful performance from their laptops. They can tackle demanding tasks such as video editing, programming, or even gaming. In our M3 vs M2 MacBook Pro comparison, we noted that the former is suitable for those seeking smooth performance, a brighter display, and longer battery life.

