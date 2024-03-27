Maxed out 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is $400 off in killer Best Buy deal

Best Buy might be where you make your next laptop purchase, offering the M2 MacBook Air with an impressive $400 discount.

Although Apple has announced the M3 MacBook Air, the M2 variant is still considered a better choice. Even YouTuber Marques Brownlee believes the M2 MacBook Air is better for most users. Plus, if you get it right now from Best Buy, you can save $400 on the maxed-out M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

You get the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display and in the Midnight color option. The discount brings M2 MacBook Air’s price down to $1499. If you buy the same configuration with M3 chip, you’ll be paying $1899.

In our comparison between the M3 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Air, we determined that there are not many differences between the two models. The only major upgrade you get with the latest MacBook Air is the M3 chip. However, there’s not a day and night difference between M2 and M3 chips, and most users won’t even notice the spec bump.

The M2 MacBook Air is a powerful laptop, even though it was introduced a few years back. It can tackle whatever tasks you throw at it while offering an 18-hour battery life.

You get the same 15-inch Liquid Retina display as the M2 MacBook Air, with similar brightness, refresh rate, and resolution. The connectivity ports are also identical. However, the M3 MacBook Air lets you connect up to two external displays—something the M2 MacBook Air can’t do. So, unless you absolutely need multiple monitors, this deal is one of the best we’ve seen on a future-proofed M2 Air.

