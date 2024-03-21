Marques Brownlee explains why M3 Macbook Air isn’t worth it for most people

Tech YouTuber Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee says some users should shy away from the Macbook Air M3, especially if you’re going for the base model.

Apple finally released the M3 processor into its Macbook Air laptops in March 2024, with users eager to upgrade their computers to the new tech.

Popular YouTuber MKBHD uploaded a video on March 20, reviewing some of the upgraded device’s changes and upgrades.

In it, Brownlee says that some users should ignore the M3 Macbook Air entirely — especially if they’re going for the base model.

Marques Brownlee says you shouldn’t buy the base M3 Macbook Air

With the release of the M3 Macbook Air, Apple has continued to offer just 8gb of RAM and 256gb of storage in the base model of the laptop.

Marques hit out at the fact Apple charges $200 a piece to upgrade the RAM and storage — making it clear that if you’re not going for at least the mid-range build, you shouldn’t buy the M3 Macbook Air at all.

“For that massive group of people who are doing a lot of that normal, baseline computing stuff, don’t buy the M3 Macbook Air. You can very easily get an M2 Macbook Air and save your money,” he said. “It’s also a great idea to look into Best Buy or Walmart’s six, seven hundred dollar M1 Macbook Air.”

(Topic starts at 7:07 in video)

Brownlee went on to explain that Apple’s Silicon processors have enabled users to do more on lower-spec computers, effectively making each model last longer before it begins to slow down.

This opens up the ability for general users to spend less money on older laptops without sacrificing much performance, making Macbook’s more accessible to users worldwide.

The M2 Macbook Air is available for around $900 quite often and is very much a solid purchase for the majority of people looking for a general-use laptop.