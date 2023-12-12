Massive LG OLED TV gets $1000 discount before the holidays

LG’s 77-inch Class B3 OLED smart TV is one of the best OLED TVs on the market and is available at a massive discount.

If you’ve been holding on to your festive purchases and want an OLED TV for your home theater, stop your search now. Best Buy is offering an insane $1,100 discount on LG’s 77-inch B3 Series OLED smart TV, bringing this cinema-quality 4K display into bargain territory at only $1,799.99.

This massive OLED TV usually sells for $2,899.99, already less than its peers from competing brands like Sony and Samsung.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find Dolby Vision IQ, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and an OLED panel at this new low price point.

Cinematic viewing experience at your home

For the cinematic experience, this TV offers over 8 million self-lit pixels and LG’s most advanced video processor yet, to boot.

So, what makes the picture quality so impressive? OLED panels mean each pixel is self-illuminated, and produces light and color, enabling perfect contrast and deepest blacks.

Compared to standard LED TVs, images pop with a realism you must see firsthand. Dolby Vision IQ further analyzes content to display HDR optimally, while a 120Hz refresh rate and advanced gaming features equip the TV for next-generation console gameplay.

While competing OLED televisions match the B3’s visual capabilities, hardly any other TV integrates smart functionality like LG’s user-friendly webOS platform. Switching between apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Disney+, and LG’s Channels turns the B3 into an intuitive media streaming hub. LG’s webOS also works with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Supply chain issues and high demand make OLED TV deals a rarity—especially at the extra-large 77-inch end of the pricing spectrum. So, don’t let this discount slip away if you covet the feedback-free viewing, perfect blacks, and intensely vivid colors that OLED yearns for. It’s time to experience movies, shows, sports, and games like never before on LG’s flagship smart TV while you still can.

