LEGO Flower Bouquet is beautiful & has over an incredible 50% off

A set that's sure to add a pop of color to your life, the beautiful LEGO Flower Bouquet has been discounted by more than 50% at Walmart.

The LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet is a beautiful set, sure to add a pop of color to any room where it is displayed.

Walmart has now trimmed the price of the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet by $30.99 to $29. That’s a saving of more than 50%. So, if you ever wanted to spruce up your home with a vibrant, brick-built flower arrangement, now is the time.

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet is a must-have piece of kit, with each of its colorful bricks clicking together to create a beautiful display piece, which comprises 15 stems, measuring up to 14 inches in height, and five species of flowers. The kit includes a duo of peach-colored roses, daisies, poppies, snapdragons, and asters.

Although the completed build will look great when displayed by itself, it will look especially great when it is placed among the other kits in LEGO’s Botanical collection. There are many, such as the LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses and, if you want something less traditional, the LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet, both of which are some of the best LEGO flowers for adults.

However, before you can display this set in the vase of your choice in your home or office, you’ll have to build it. Comprising 756 bricks, this kit is sure to provide aspiring and experienced florists and interior decorators aged 18 and up with an immersive building experience.

The LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself, a family member, or a friend.

