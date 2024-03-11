Pokemon TCG Origin Forme Premium Collection gets hefty discount

Hoping to pick up some new VSTAR cards for your collection? Both of the Origin Forme Premium Collections are currently $18 cheaper at Walmart.

The VSTAR mechanic is arguably one of the best mechanics that has ever been introduced into the Pokemon trading card game, alongside other fan-favorites like Mega Evolutions. VSTAR cards always look great, especially when they feature Legendary ‘mons.

If you’ve been looking at the Origin Forme Premium Collections for a while, you will be pleased to know that they’ve both received a hefty discount at Walmart. This is specifically for a random listing and it’s worth checking out if you’re keen on VSTAR cards.

Both Origin Forme Premium Collections discounted at Walmart

The two options available in the Walmart listing are for Palkia’s Origin Forme and for Dialga’s Origin Forme. The only difference is which Pokemon is featured on the promo cards, pin, and box art – other than that, the boxes feature the same things.

To be more specific, the Premium Collections feature an oversized promo card and regular promo cards, 6 booster packs (from the Sword & Shield era), a pin, a VSTAR marker and a coin, and a code for Pokemon TCG Live.

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Palkia Origin Forme Premium Collection.

Usually, these Origin Forme Premium Collections retail for around $48-50, depending on your store of choice. With this Walmart discount, though, they’re $29.94, meaning collectors can save $18 with this listing.

It’s important to emphasize that this is a random listing. This means that you can’t pick between Palkia or Dialga – this will be decided for you randomly if you decide to buy.

If you’re a fan of the Origin Formes for these Legendaries and want to try out their VSTAR abilities, it’s worth having a look at these boxes. The promo cards hold some real competitive potential and the combination of Fusion Strike and Lost Origin packs should be fun to rip.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.