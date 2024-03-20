Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 hits lowest price in months during Spring Sale

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 macro control hub for creators returns to its lowest in months, now 13% off for a limited time.

One of the most versatile live stream and content creation controllers is back to its lowest in months. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 lets users easily trigger actions across platforms like Twitch, and YouTube via 15 customizable keys and seamless app integrations.

With a 13% savings off the regular price, this is a return to record low levels not seen for months for the handy USB accessory. Despite releasing in 2021, the Stream Deck MK.2 remains a staple for modern streamer stations thanks to its broad compatibility.

It connects over USB-A, with support for Windows, and macOS. For those on Linux, there are some community-made options.

The button capabilities go far beyond basic scene switching. Trigger chat commands, adjust microphone volumes, automate lighting cues, or simply play custom audio samples flawlessly each time.

The MK.2 model also introduced detachable faceplates so you can style how you like, giving it a deeper personalization than most of the competition.

While more advanced models with added dials and displays exist, fundamentally the MK.2 hardware enables effortlessly executing every OBS concept imaginable and simplifying workflows to a single tap.

Pick up the customizable Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for an impressively low price now exclusively at Amazon before this limited-time 13% savings disappears!

