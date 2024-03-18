Baldur’s Gate 3 prequel is latest D&D campaign to get price slashed

Get Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus D&D book to explore the hells, their inhabitants, and story setup for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus is a unique, expansive adventure book for D&D 5e. This book not only contains great campaign material in its own right, but its story ties directly into the subsequent events of the smash-hit Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you want to know just how closely tied to Baldur’s Gate 3 this campaign is, we have the answers. The Tiefling refugees that are crucial NPCs on most of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story paths are in fact directly related to this D&D campaign. As survivors of the Elturel incident taking place within this sourcebook’s pages, these poor fiend-folk have managed to survive quite literally being dragged to hell.

If you want to find out more and gain a greater appreciation for many of Baldur’s Gate 3’s infernal twists and turns – including the fan-favorite party member Karlach and her situation with the archdevil Zariel – you’d better pick this campaign guide up right away.

Of course, this D&D adventure guide can serve just as well for the few D&D players with no interest in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is an adventure with some real standout scenarios, featuring Mad Max-style infernal war rigs, large-scale battles, and intriguing characters to barter with. Souls may be on the line, but you’ll find devilish good fun wherever you look in Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus.

