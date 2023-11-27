Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers why beloved Bard can’t write her eulogy song alone

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has pointed out that fan-favorite Bard Alfira’s stats leave a lot to be desired given her class and personal goals.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with great characters, from its Origin characters and potential companions to its villains. Beyond its main cast, though, there are some great NPCs that many players wish they could spend more time with.

One of these breakout characters is Alfira, a tiefling Bard that players can meet early on at the Emerald Grove as part of a group of refugees. There are various ways Alfira’s story can go depending on your choices, but most players will first encounter her as she’s struggling to write a song dedicated to her late teacher.

It’s a tall order, one that certainly comes with a lot of emotional hurdles, but one player has uncovered another reason why Alfira may be having so much trouble.

Note, spoilers for Alfira’s quest to follow.

Alfira’s stats are pretty terrible for a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

As pointed out by Reddit user ppppssrlm, Alfira’s stats don’t make a whole lot of sense for a Bard build. As they put it “no wonder she can’t finish her song.”

Alfira’s stat block shows she has fairly evenly distributed skills, with everything being either a 10 or 12 – with the exception of her Intelligence, which sits at an impressive 16.

Unfortunately for her, the Bard’s primary stat – which impacts their spellcasting and overall utility – is Charisma. In fact, many Bard builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dungeons & Dragons pick INT as the dump stat since it often doesn’t come up for the class.

Based on Alfira’s stats, she would only get a +3 bonus to Performance checks – and that’s assuming she has Proficiency in the skill. Considering the player needs to roll a 15 and a 10 in Performance to help her write her teacher’s eulogy, it’s no wonder why she’d need some help.

Ultimately, should the player succeed, Alfira writes “The Weeping Dawn,” which is easily one of the prettiest songs in a game full of excellent music. However, while many Baldur’s Gate 3 players wish Alfira could become a companion, it seems she needs to do some more training (and respeccing) before she’s ready to take her show on the road.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur's Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.