Baldur’s Gate 3 players delighted by Karlach’s nicknames for Origin characters

During a Shadowheart playthrough, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player was delighted to learn Karlach has specific nicknames for the other Origin characters.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 released last year, its resident tiefling barbarian Karlach has become a fan favorite, and for good reason. Not only can she wipe the floor with foes in combat, but her positive attitude is refreshing in a game that gets pretty dark.

Karlach is known for calling the protagonist “solider,” a nickname that’s become an iconic part of her character. However, as players have noticed, Karlach actually has more specific nicknames for each of the other Origin characters that you’ll only hear while playing as one of them.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players learn Karlach has special nickname for Origin characters

Reddit user Valuable_Ant_969 was delighted to find this little detail while playing through a Shadowheart Origin run, saying “We all know Karlach’s fun pet name soldier, but holy crap, I’m doing a Shadowheart origin run and she calls us ‘fringe’!”

The nickname, of course, references Shadowheart’s hairstyle with its distinct bangs.

This led others in the comments to share Karlach’s nicknames for other Origin characters.

“She calls Gale ‘magic man’ and Lae’zel just ‘Lae’ sometimes,” shared one user. Others reported hearing Karlach call Astarion “fangs,” though it seems that might only occur when playing as a custom avatar or when playing as Karlach.

Several players who have done Wyll Origin runs say Karlach still calls them “Solider,” though that makes sense given his role as the Blade of Frontiers.

Karlach’s nicknames are both an endearing part of her character and yet another example of the developer’s attention to detail. That players are still finding things like this on repeats playthroughs shows just how much is hidden within Baldur’s Gate 3 and why it’s never a bad idea to start a new save.