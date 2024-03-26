Akko’s premium gaming keyboard hits lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

Akko’s first attempt at a gaming keyboard with Rapid Trigger support, the MOD007B PC, is on sale at Amazon with a massive 20% discount.

The gaming keyboard market started evolving in 2023, with brands like Razer and Asus using enthusiast-level mods in their products. On the other end of the spectrum, brands known for their high build quality and mods have started pushing gaming features like Rapid Trigger.

Akko is leading the latter with the MOD007B PC Santorini, which features Kailh Sakura Pink Magnetic switches with Rapid Trigger support for a solid gaming experience.

Amazon has it on sale at its lowest price ever, sporting a massive 20% discount.

I reviewed the Akko MOD007B PC back in January 2024, and absolutely fell in love with nearly everything about the keyboard.

As someone who types all day, having a quality typing experience is important to me, and Akko’s known for providing that in nearly all of its products. The thick PBT keycaps and gasket-mounted PCB provide a pleasant sound while typing, and each keystroke feels absolutely phenomenal.

It’s built with three connection options — Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz Wireless, and USB-C wired — with a battery that lasts through every bit of a week when being used full time.

The gaming features on the Akko MOD007B PC are phenomenal as well, with Kailh Sakura Pink Magnetic Switches that give the user adjustable actuation and rapid trigger support for lighting fast response times in games like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike 2.

Overall, its just a wonderful keyboard to use and even at its full price is well worth checking out.

