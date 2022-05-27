Rust May 27 patch notes: All changes in Deadly Catch update

Rust’s newest update Deadly Catch brings a boatload of fishing-themed updates and changes to the game. From a brand new monument to the debut of a strange new weapon here are all the changes arriving with the May 27 makeover.

Console players can now live the fishing life of their dreams in Rusts’ newest update.

Whether you’re aiming to post up in the marshlands or hit the open lakes, Facepunch has delivered a new fishing system and several fixes for existing gameplay elements this time around.

That’s not all though. There’s also a healthy helping of bug fixes and quality of life updates to make the entire experience that much smoother.

Advertisement

Rust May 27 Deadly Catch update patch notes

The highlight of this update is the arrival of the Fishing Village monument. This fresh location will serve as the hub for all things fisherman and aquatic explorer.

There are a ton of items on offer in the new shop, including blueprints of the new Kayak vessel and its corresponding Paddle weapon:

Diving Equipment

Bait

Fishing Rods

Boats

Kayak Blueprint

Paddle Blueprint

Fish have also been added to all appropriate locations, so players can strike out to the closest lake, river, or swamp to test their luck with the new critters.

Deadly Catch also packs in a ton of fixes to the existing boating mechanics, players can no longer flip boats by hitting them with throwable objects and water won’t clip through the sides anymore either.

Advertisement

Hand in hand with those changes, there were some improvements made to swimming as well, making it more clear when your player is completely submerged underwater.

For the unabridged patch notes, check out the developer blog below:

Rust May 27 update Deadly Catch full patch notes

Hello Survivors! This patch introduces the exciting new content update named Deadly Catch. With it, you will get to experience the Fishing Village monument where you can purchase diving equipment, bait, fishing rods, and boats. Also available for purchase from the Fishing Villages are blueprints to craft your own kayak and paddle. As part of this update, the rowboat has been given a fresh new look, the skin store has had a redesign. Let’s go through the list of changes!

NEW FEATURES New monument: Fishing Village

New transport: Kayak

New weapon: Paddle

New look for the motor rowboat

New item: Handmade Fishing Rod

Added catchable fish to the ocean, rivers, and swamps

PLAYER Made it easier for players to jump out of deep water

Damage taken from wooden floor spikes now matches screen shake and controller vibration

Fixed players taking damage when falling onto climbing nets

Fixed the quick drop setting not working with the building plan

Fixed player shadow always showing an M39 rifle equipped if there is one in their inventory

Fixed controller vibration sometimes being triggered even if turned off in the settings menu

Fixed being unable to loot another player's inventory one item at a time

Fixed swimming effect being displayed when players are not fully underwater

Fixed rubberbanding caused by standing up underneath low ceilings

BOATS Kayak and Paddle added to Workbench Level 1 Tech Tree

Made it easier to access boat storage after the boat has sunk

Stopped water clipping through boats

Fixed being able to flip boats upside down by throwing melee weapons at them

Fixed rubberbanding when driving rowboats

MONUMENTS Players inside safe zones no longer take damage from other players who are either inside or outside the safe zone

Updated the hostile indicator and timer that appears after equipping a weapon inside a safezone

Removed duplicated blue container box at the Oil Rig

Added some boxes so that players can reach a platform above the red keycard room at the Large Oil Rig

Fixed Heavy Scientists sometimes spawning in without holding a weapon

Fixed missing vent doors on the Large Oil Rig

Fixed lights flashing on and off at the Oil Rig

Made it easier to climb through pipes at the Launch Site

Fixed being able to place items inside the Launch Site

Fixed fuse box at the Train Yard lighting up when there is no fuse equipped

Fixed light from the searchlights at the Sewer being visible through walls

Fixed texture issues on ladders at the Harbor

Fixed texture issues at the Bandit Camp

Fixed spots where players could get stuck at several monuments

Restored missing barricades at the Sewer Branch

Fixed missing shadows at the Harbor

Fixed collision issues on the sunken tugboats near the Harbor

Fixed Harbor lamps not giving light when looked at from a distance

Fixed level of detail issues on wooden boards at several monuments

Fixed collision on top of metal beams at the Water Treatment Plant

Fixed texture issues at the Airfield and the Water Treatment Plant

Fixed invisible generator at the Water Treatment Plant

WEAPONS Fixed broken reload animation on the Pump Shotgun, Spas-12 Shotgun, and Bolt Action Rifle

Fixed an issue that could cause the Custom SMG become invisible

Fixed some weapons not having a glowing outline when dropped on the ground

Fixed being unable to use the Hunting Bow immediately after crafting

Fixed being able to fire weapons before the equip animation finishes

Fixed fire arrows not being extinguished when switching weapons

Fixed repeating reload animation on the crossbow

Fixed missing reload animation on the pump shotgun

Fixed Multiple Grenade Launcher and ammo missing from the vending machine UI

Fixed white smoke coming out of Flame Turrets, Flamethrowers, and Fire Arrows

Fixed texture issues on the Assault Rifle when viewed from a distance

Fixed thrown melee weapons falling through the map when they destroy a building block

Fixed being unable to pick up thrown melee weapons from the sides of doors

Fixed arrows disappearing if they hit a thrown melee weapon

ITEMS Lightened the texture on fire barrels

Stone pickaxe can now be used to harvest flesh

Reduced the cooldown time after using a large medkit

Made it easier to see out of heavy plate helmets

Reduced health points of the watchtower

Increased capacity of water jug

The torch will go out more quickly if submerged in water

Increased the range of light produced from the torch

Softened the light produced from tuna can lamps and miners hats

Fixed water bucket losing texture when dropped from inventory

Fixed flickering texture on bucket helmet

Fixed being able to hang shotgun traps off the edge of foundations

Fixed the diving mask screen effect still being displayed when viewing the map

Fixed display of the oxygen timer when using the diving tank

Fixed the barbed wire on High External Wooden Gates dealing no damage

Fixed graphical issues when using the 4x zoom weapon attachment

Fixed being unable to use CCTV cameras as cost items on vending machines

Fixed being unable to place a bear skin rug on walls

Fixed being able to cancel the torch extinguish animation

Fixed idle autoturret audio missing when players wake up next to them

Fixed planting spots in planters being blocked by big pumpkins

Fixed being unable to destroy foundations that are placed underwater

Fixed collision on the small water catcher

Fixed the sandbag barricade having no animation when destroyed

Fixed being able to place plant clones on turrets

Plant seeds and clones can now only be planted in the ground or in planter boxes

Fixed players getting kicked after building or upgrading windows

Fixed building blocks getting destroyed immediately after being placed

Fixed shadows of the roadsign, tactical, and burlap gloves floating away from the player shadow

Fixed texture issues on the High External Wooden Gate

Fixed being unable to place items on floors above open garage doors

Fixed the Add Fuel button not working on the lantern

Fixed level of detail issues on concrete and sandbag barricades

Fixed missing texture on plastic blue barrels

Fixed missing item stats for several items in the inventory

Fixed the Candle Hat making player feet shadows look weird

Fixed incorrect time display when using the Diving Tank

WORLD Restored missing crates and sunken ships on the ocean floor

Reduced the amount of pistol ammo that can be found in tool boxes

Fixed items zooming away when dropped on a slope

Fixed the helicopter killing players and then spawn killing them again

Fixed light sources passing through walls outside of player line of sight

Fixed texture issues on power generators

Fixed the colour of powerlines

Fixed some areas where players could get stuck

Junkpile scientists are a bit less aggressive and won't chase players as far as they used to

UI Fixed the attack helicopter not appearing on the map

Fixed missing textures on debris made from destroying campfires

Resized icons on the map

Using a hammer to upgrade building blocks will now give a visual indicator when you don't have enough resources to upgrade to each material

Fixed stack splitting UI not closing if the inventory is updated

Fixed being able to research broken items

Fixed losing water when swapping fresh water and salt water between containers of different sizes

Fixed flickering icons in the inventory

Fixed position of the water bucket UI

Fixed 0 not being displayed on the UI when opening a code locked door

Fixed code lock UI not always closing after four numbers have been entered

Fixed being unable to stack scrap when moving it from a container to the inventory

Fixed swapped clothing being dropped instead of being added to empty space on the hotbar when the inventory is full

Fixed being unable to reset some options to their default values

Fixed inconsistent word spacing in some areas

Fixed Auto Turret loot panel

Accelerated turn speed of the Head Look control option by 50%

AUDIO New Oil Rig music

Reduced the delay of echoing sound effects in the Abandoned Supermarket monument

Fixed audio delay when cycling through items on the player hotbar

Fixed loading screen music not fading out properly

CRASH FIXES Fixed a rare audio crash when driving a boat

Fixed a crash caused by the contents of a note

Fixed a crash caused by autoturret lasers

Fixed a crash that could occur when approaching the Oil Rig

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the Tech Tree

Fixed a crash caused by moving items up the crafting queue

Fixed a crash seen when using the vending machine UI

Fixed a crash that could occur on Xbox after signing out of a profile while in-game

Fixed a crash that could occur after equipping a weapon attachment