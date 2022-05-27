Rust May 27 patch notes: All changes in Deadly Catch update

Rust’s newest update Deadly Catch brings a boatload of fishing-themed updates and changes to the game. From a brand new monument to the debut of a strange new weapon here are all the changes arriving with the May 27 makeover.
Console players can now live the fishing life of their dreams in Rusts’ newest update.
Whether you’re aiming to post up in the marshlands or hit the open lakes, Facepunch has delivered a new fishing system and several fixes for existing gameplay elements this time around.
That’s not all though. There’s also a healthy helping of bug fixes and quality of life updates to make the entire experience that much smoother.
Rust May 27 Deadly Catch update patch notes
The highlight of this update is the arrival of the Fishing Village monument. This fresh location will serve as the hub for all things fisherman and aquatic explorer.
There are a ton of items on offer in the new shop, including blueprints of the new Kayak vessel and its corresponding Paddle weapon:
- Diving Equipment
- Bait
- Fishing Rods
- Boats
- Kayak Blueprint
- Paddle Blueprint
Fish have also been added to all appropriate locations, so players can strike out to the closest lake, river, or swamp to test their luck with the new critters.
Deadly Catch also packs in a ton of fixes to the existing boating mechanics, players can no longer flip boats by hitting them with throwable objects and water won’t clip through the sides anymore either.
Hand in hand with those changes, there were some improvements made to swimming as well, making it more clear when your player is completely submerged underwater.
For the unabridged patch notes, check out the developer blog below:
Rust May 27 update Deadly Catch full patch notes
Hello Survivors!
This patch introduces the exciting new content update named Deadly Catch. With it, you will get to experience the Fishing Village monument where you can purchase diving equipment, bait, fishing rods, and boats. Also available for purchase from the Fishing Villages are blueprints to craft your own kayak and paddle.
As part of this update, the rowboat has been given a fresh new look, the skin store has had a redesign. Let’s go through the list of changes!
NEW FEATURES
New monument: Fishing Village
New transport: Kayak
New weapon: Paddle
New look for the motor rowboat
New item: Handmade Fishing Rod
Added catchable fish to the ocean, rivers, and swamps
PLAYER
Made it easier for players to jump out of deep water
Damage taken from wooden floor spikes now matches screen shake and controller vibration
Fixed players taking damage when falling onto climbing nets
Fixed the quick drop setting not working with the building plan
Fixed player shadow always showing an M39 rifle equipped if there is one in their inventory
Fixed controller vibration sometimes being triggered even if turned off in the settings menu
Fixed being unable to loot another player's inventory one item at a time
Fixed swimming effect being displayed when players are not fully underwater
Fixed rubberbanding caused by standing up underneath low ceilings
BOATS
Kayak and Paddle added to Workbench Level 1 Tech Tree
Made it easier to access boat storage after the boat has sunk
Stopped water clipping through boats
Fixed being able to flip boats upside down by throwing melee weapons at them
Fixed rubberbanding when driving rowboats
MONUMENTS
Players inside safe zones no longer take damage from other players who are either inside or outside the safe zone
Updated the hostile indicator and timer that appears after equipping a weapon inside a safezone
Removed duplicated blue container box at the Oil Rig
Added some boxes so that players can reach a platform above the red keycard room at the Large Oil Rig
Fixed Heavy Scientists sometimes spawning in without holding a weapon
Fixed missing vent doors on the Large Oil Rig
Fixed lights flashing on and off at the Oil Rig
Made it easier to climb through pipes at the Launch Site
Fixed being able to place items inside the Launch Site
Fixed fuse box at the Train Yard lighting up when there is no fuse equipped
Fixed light from the searchlights at the Sewer being visible through walls
Fixed texture issues on ladders at the Harbor
Fixed texture issues at the Bandit Camp
Fixed spots where players could get stuck at several monuments
Restored missing barricades at the Sewer Branch
Fixed missing shadows at the Harbor
Fixed collision issues on the sunken tugboats near the Harbor
Fixed Harbor lamps not giving light when looked at from a distance
Fixed level of detail issues on wooden boards at several monuments
Fixed collision on top of metal beams at the Water Treatment Plant
Fixed texture issues at the Airfield and the Water Treatment Plant
Fixed invisible generator at the Water Treatment Plant
WEAPONS
Fixed broken reload animation on the Pump Shotgun, Spas-12 Shotgun, and Bolt Action Rifle
Fixed an issue that could cause the Custom SMG become invisible
Fixed some weapons not having a glowing outline when dropped on the ground
Fixed being unable to use the Hunting Bow immediately after crafting
Fixed being able to fire weapons before the equip animation finishes
Fixed fire arrows not being extinguished when switching weapons
Fixed repeating reload animation on the crossbow
Fixed missing reload animation on the pump shotgun
Fixed Multiple Grenade Launcher and ammo missing from the vending machine UI
Fixed white smoke coming out of Flame Turrets, Flamethrowers, and Fire Arrows
Fixed texture issues on the Assault Rifle when viewed from a distance
Fixed thrown melee weapons falling through the map when they destroy a building block
Fixed being unable to pick up thrown melee weapons from the sides of doors
Fixed arrows disappearing if they hit a thrown melee weapon
ITEMS
Lightened the texture on fire barrels
Stone pickaxe can now be used to harvest flesh
Reduced the cooldown time after using a large medkit
Made it easier to see out of heavy plate helmets
Reduced health points of the watchtower
Increased capacity of water jug
The torch will go out more quickly if submerged in water
Increased the range of light produced from the torch
Softened the light produced from tuna can lamps and miners hats
Fixed water bucket losing texture when dropped from inventory
Fixed flickering texture on bucket helmet
Fixed being able to hang shotgun traps off the edge of foundations
Fixed the diving mask screen effect still being displayed when viewing the map
Fixed display of the oxygen timer when using the diving tank
Fixed the barbed wire on High External Wooden Gates dealing no damage
Fixed graphical issues when using the 4x zoom weapon attachment
Fixed being unable to use CCTV cameras as cost items on vending machines
Fixed being unable to place a bear skin rug on walls
Fixed being able to cancel the torch extinguish animation
Fixed idle autoturret audio missing when players wake up next to them
Fixed planting spots in planters being blocked by big pumpkins
Fixed being unable to destroy foundations that are placed underwater
Fixed collision on the small water catcher
Fixed the sandbag barricade having no animation when destroyed
Fixed being able to place plant clones on turrets
Plant seeds and clones can now only be planted in the ground or in planter boxes
Fixed players getting kicked after building or upgrading windows
Fixed building blocks getting destroyed immediately after being placed
Fixed shadows of the roadsign, tactical, and burlap gloves floating away from the player shadow
Fixed texture issues on the High External Wooden Gate
Fixed being unable to place items on floors above open garage doors
Fixed the Add Fuel button not working on the lantern
Fixed level of detail issues on concrete and sandbag barricades
Fixed missing texture on plastic blue barrels
Fixed missing item stats for several items in the inventory
Fixed the Candle Hat making player feet shadows look weird
Fixed incorrect time display when using the Diving Tank
WORLD
Restored missing crates and sunken ships on the ocean floor
Reduced the amount of pistol ammo that can be found in tool boxes
Fixed items zooming away when dropped on a slope
Fixed the helicopter killing players and then spawn killing them again
Fixed light sources passing through walls outside of player line of sight
Fixed texture issues on power generators
Fixed the colour of powerlines
Fixed some areas where players could get stuck
Junkpile scientists are a bit less aggressive and won't chase players as far as they used to
UI
Fixed the attack helicopter not appearing on the map
Fixed missing textures on debris made from destroying campfires
Resized icons on the map
Using a hammer to upgrade building blocks will now give a visual indicator when you don't have enough resources to upgrade to each material
Fixed stack splitting UI not closing if the inventory is updated
Fixed being able to research broken items
Fixed losing water when swapping fresh water and salt water between containers of different sizes
Fixed flickering icons in the inventory
Fixed position of the water bucket UI
Fixed 0 not being displayed on the UI when opening a code locked door
Fixed code lock UI not always closing after four numbers have been entered
Fixed being unable to stack scrap when moving it from a container to the inventory
Fixed swapped clothing being dropped instead of being added to empty space on the hotbar when the inventory is full
Fixed being unable to reset some options to their default values
Fixed inconsistent word spacing in some areas
Fixed Auto Turret loot panel
Accelerated turn speed of the Head Look control option by 50%
AUDIO
New Oil Rig music
Reduced the delay of echoing sound effects in the Abandoned Supermarket monument
Fixed audio delay when cycling through items on the player hotbar
Fixed loading screen music not fading out properly
CRASH FIXES
Fixed a rare audio crash when driving a boat
Fixed a crash caused by the contents of a note
Fixed a crash caused by autoturret lasers
Fixed a crash that could occur when approaching the Oil Rig
Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the Tech Tree
Fixed a crash caused by moving items up the crafting queue
Fixed a crash seen when using the vending machine UI
Fixed a crash that could occur on Xbox after signing out of a profile while in-game
Fixed a crash that could occur after equipping a weapon attachment
OTHER CHANGES
Updated credits
Updated skins
Updated localization files