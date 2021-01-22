 OfflineTV Rust server creator explains why big streamers have stopped playing - Dexerto
Rust

OfflineTV Rust server creator explains why big streamers have stopped playing

Published: 22/Jan/2021 12:23

by Connor Bennett
Rust characters running round with the OfflineTV logo
Facepunch Studios/Offline TV

Twitch streamer and creator of the OfflineTV Rust server baboabe has explained why many big streamers have gone away from playing on the RP and PVP servers.

Even though its been around since 2013, Rust has seen unprecedented levels of popularity in recent weeks thanks to Twitch streamers flocking to the game. 

For the most part, the biggest creators had been spending their time on OfflineTV’s different servers. However, in recent days, a few streamers have decided to quit – stating that they need a break and have gone on to play other games.

With a few quitting, it’s prompted a bit of an exodus, and many of the biggest streamers have gone back to their usual games or sought out a bit of a variety. As for why that’s the case, Abe, the creator of the server, has an answer. 

rust vehicle
Facepunch Studios
Creator’s have flocked to OfflineT’sV RP server ‘The Divide’.

During a brief stream on January 21, the server creator was going over plans for what could be changed moving forward, when questions came in about whether or not players have quit for good. One question, in particular, asked if the server ever had enough longevity for the streamers who played. 

“Longevity was fine. The biggest issue was that everyone streamed and played on the server for literally 300 plus hours,” Abe said, answering questions from viewers. 

“Like, so many people streamed and played Rust for 300 plus hours literally within two weeks, so they were just burnt out, they had nothing else left to do.”

At the crux of it, Rust is all about getting ahead of your opponents by building bases and gathering more resources than everyone else. It can become quite addicting once you’ve got a few dedicated teammates, but you can, as Abe says, burn out quickly.

As for what might happen next, and potentially getting streamers back playing, the map might have to be shaken up with tweaks being made to how fast players can get resources – say, prohibiting gambling. However it’s a fine line, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Entertainment

Where is FaZe Rain? YouTuber provides health update after drug abuse

Published: 22/Jan/2021 12:14

by Jacob Hale
faze rain youtuber
YouTube: FaZe Rain

faze clan FaZe Rain

Fans of one of FaZe Clan’s biggest stars, Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat, have been wondering where the popular influencer is after months of almost total silence.

In the last few years, fans have seen a new and unsettling side of FaZe Rain, as he has dealt with numerous issues ranging from mental health troubles to drug abuse.

Things really took a turn when Rain’s drug abuse spilled onto his social media and it became immediately apparent to fans that something was up with the former CoD YouTuber.

He was kicked out of the FaZe house in May 2020 and has been shown to have a turbulent time since then, finally conceding that he had messed up and revealing he had been left paralyzed by his drug use.

When happened with FaZe Rain?

faze rain faze chain

FaZe Rain was very active on Instagram throughout the summer of 2020, during a period that left fans worried and even prompted fellow FaZe Clan members Teeqo and Nikan to intervene during an alarming Instagram Live appearance, with him using and seemingly promoting drugs to his audience.

It definitely seemed to kick things into gear though, with Rain then announcing he aims to get clean, with infrequent but promising posts since that provide a little more hope for fans of his.

What is FaZe Rain up to now?

While you shouldn’t expect Nordan to be uploading gameplays to his YouTube channel again too soon, there have been some posts suggesting that things are getting back to normal.

In September 2020, Rain posted that the pain was spreading as a result of his severe nerve damage, but that he’s “trying his best.”

After just a few reply tweets to his followers over the following months, Rain tweeted once again on January 21 that he was celebrating “5 months drug free,” which inspired a litany of supportive tweets from fans and fellow creators.

When is FaZe Rain coming back to YouTube?

As of right now, it’s unclear if or when Rain will be coming back to YouTube.

While his gaming content and vlogs were once widely adored by fans, and many would love to see him come back, Nordan hasn’t expressed any interest in making videos again in the near future.

That said, it’s impossible to rule out, and he may decide to start uploading again once he’s got his personal affairs back in order and is in a happier place.

Until then, we’ll all be hoping that he continues to get better and 2021 brings him more prosperity than 2020 did.