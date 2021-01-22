OfflineTV Rust server creator explains why big streamers have stopped playing - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and creator of the OfflineTV Rust server baboabe has explained why many big streamers have gone away from playing on the RP and PVP servers.

Even though its been around since 2013, Rust has seen unprecedented levels of popularity in recent weeks thanks to Twitch streamers flocking to the game.

For the most part, the biggest creators had been spending their time on OfflineTV’s different servers. However, in recent days, a few streamers have decided to quit – stating that they need a break and have gone on to play other games.

With a few quitting, it’s prompted a bit of an exodus, and many of the biggest streamers have gone back to their usual games or sought out a bit of a variety. As for why that’s the case, Abe, the creator of the server, has an answer.

During a brief stream on January 21, the server creator was going over plans for what could be changed moving forward, when questions came in about whether or not players have quit for good. One question, in particular, asked if the server ever had enough longevity for the streamers who played.

“Longevity was fine. The biggest issue was that everyone streamed and played on the server for literally 300 plus hours,” Abe said, answering questions from viewers.

“Like, so many people streamed and played Rust for 300 plus hours literally within two weeks, so they were just burnt out, they had nothing else left to do.”

At the crux of it, Rust is all about getting ahead of your opponents by building bases and gathering more resources than everyone else. It can become quite addicting once you’ve got a few dedicated teammates, but you can, as Abe says, burn out quickly.

As for what might happen next, and potentially getting streamers back playing, the map might have to be shaken up with tweaks being made to how fast players can get resources – say, prohibiting gambling. However it’s a fine line, so we’ll just have to wait and see.