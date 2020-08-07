When is Rogue Company going free-to-play? Release date and more

Rogue Company, the third-person tactical shooter from Hi-Rez Studios, is currently in closed beta, but there have been hints about free-to-play plans and its upcoming launch across all platforms.

At the moment, there are just two ways to enter the Rogue Company beta on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (through the Epic Games Store). You can either watch partnered Twitch streams and luck into a beta key drop, or you can purchase one of three packages. But Hi-Rez Studios have confirmed that upon its official release, which should be later this year, the game will be entirely free-to-play.

#RogueCompany closed beta keys are being dropped on Twitch for Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC regularly!



You got one yet? 🔑 pic.twitter.com/tLu2WgoKl3 — Rogue Company News (@RogueCoUpdates) August 6, 2020

If you decide you don’t want to wait on the free release or keep testing your luck with Twitch drops, then players can choose between the Ultimate, Standard, and Starter Edition packs.

The first costs $59.99 and comes with 12 Rogues, two sprays, two emotes, three outfits, one wrap, and 1,500 Rogue Bucks. The second costs $29.99 and comes with 12 Rogues, one spray, one emote, one wrap, and two outfits. The last costs $14.99, comes with six Rogues, one spray, one emote, one outfit, and one wrap.

According to Hi-Rez Studios’ 2020 roadmap, there are 10 aspects, split across three phases, that developers want to perfect before deploying the full title.

Phase 1 includes player identity customization, surrender/deserter penalties, and a new map: Vice. Phase 2 includes a new playable Rogue, custom matches, ranked play, and Rogue Mastery (cosmetic rewards for performance with each Rogue). And finally, Phase 3 includes Equipment Mastery, a Battle Pass, and gameplay improvements (including what appears to be an Apex Legends-inspired pinging system).

At present, developers still appear to be working on Phase 1, as Hi-Rez Studios took to Twitter to let fans know that Deserter Penalties will be launching with the game’s next update, which has no date set.

If you missed the news, deserters aren't a good experience for Rogues in the field.



In our next update, Deserter Penalties will prevent players from re-joining the queue after leaving a match early or being AFK for too long. 👍 pic.twitter.com/HqmnQoobxV — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 5, 2020

With one month since the closed beta launched on July 20, just four months left in 2020, and the Deserter Penalty announcement, the Phase 1 update should be expected to come mid-August. That suggests that, lest development speed up or slow down, that Phase 2 will come in September and Phase 3 will drop in October.

With that timeline in place, the title should be launching for free across all platforms in November 2020 or by December at latest. We will be continuing to update our website pages with information as it gets announced, but you can also check out our Twitter page, RogueCoUpdates, for big highlights and the latest announcements.