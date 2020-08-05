Rogue Company roadmap for content updates revealed

Rogue Company has taken the gaming world by storm even in its closed beta version, and now Hi-Rez Studios have unveiled a full content roadmap for players to look at.

Just like in other popular shooter games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Apex Legends, a content roadmap shows the community where the project is going. Content updates always generate excitement and so too do events, that we know.

What many members of the community may not know, however, is where developers plan on taking Rogue Company. After all, it's fresh out of the box.

Some have played it and others haven't been given the chance just yet – waiting on elusive Twitch drops for beta codes.

You can grab the game before its official release date, though, where it will be going free-to-play. To do so, there are three Founder's Packs – costing between £11.99 and £49.99. These include two characters, a bunch of cosmetics, and of course early access to the game.

If you're wondering what comes next, though, look no further than the content roadmap.

Rogue Company roadmap plans

Each of these will likely be unveiled as part of content updates, rolled out periodically for the game. Here's what the roadmap includes:

Phase 1: Player Identity, Surrender/Deserter Penalty, and New Map: Vice

Player Identity, Surrender/Deserter Penalty, and New Map: Vice Phase 2: New Playable Rogue, Ranked, Custom Matches, and Rogue Mastery

New Playable Rogue, Ranked, Custom Matches, and Rogue Mastery Phase 3: Equipment Mastery, Battle Pass, and Gameplay Improvements

Based on the evidence here, it looks very similar to the path Respawn Entertainment took with Apex Legends. There's everything from a new map in the works, to a new Rogue, and eventually a Battle Pass system as well. All encouraging signs.

It will be interesting to see what Rogue Company has in store for us in the coming months. Competitive players will be looking forward to the Ranked mode, while others may be eyeing cosmetics and weapons later down the road.

Rogue doesn't have an official launch date at the time of writing. However, we'll keep you updated on Twitter @RogueCoUpdates. Here, we will be posting news, guides, tips and tricks on the regular to help you out in combat.

It will be available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC at launch.