Rogue Company Desert Rose update patch notes: new map, Rogue mastery

Rogue Company’s September patch is packed with plenty of exciting new content. Find out everything you need to know about the new map, balance changes, ping system, and Rogue Mastery right here.

While Rogue Company is still only in beta, the 4v4 shooter continues to deliver various updates that aim to keep things fresh ahead of the game’s official release. Last month saw the addition of a Gundam-themed map, much-needed deserter penalties, Shooting Range, and the usual Rogue and equipment updates.

News on the Desert Rose update has been a little quiet, but Hi-Rez has finally given us a good look at what players can expect when the latest patch goes live. There’s plenty to unpack here, so make sure you buckle up and read all the latest changes before heading out into the field.

When is the Rogue Company Desert Rose update?

Rogue Company servers will go offline today at 4:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC) for general maintenance and further technical changes. During this time, the game will be unavailable for approximately 10 hours. Hi-Rez anticipates servers will be available by 3:00 PM ET (19:00 UTC), so you’ll need to wait a little longer if you wish to check out all the new content.

New map: Lockdown

One of the biggest additions in the Desert Rose update is the addition of the new Lockdown map, which is located deep in the jungles of Venezuela. This maximum-security prison features plenty of long sightlines, contestable high-ground power positions, sneaky flanking routes, and intense close-quarter battles.

Rogues that favor medium to long-range engagements will likely be strong picks on this map, especially when fighting it out in Lockdown’s outer sections. Meanwhile, expect to see plenty of close-quarter brawls when venturing inside the prison’s walls.

Rogue Mastery

Perhaps the biggest change in the Desert Rose update is that of Rogue Mastery. Players have been wanting to flex their prowess on certain Rogues for a while now, so the new mastery mechanic will allow you to do just that. Starting from today, you’ll be able to earn sprays, emotes, and more.

Here’s an outline of how Rogue Mastery will work:

Each match in Versus mode will award Mastery Experience based on your match performance.

If you played more than one Rogue during a match (such as Demolition) the experience will be split equally between them.

At each Mastery level you will receive a reward and there are currently 10 available.

Levels 1 and 3 currently have rewards which include a spray and emote unique to that Rogue.

Hi-Rez also stated that an additional three cosmetic rewards will be added to Rogue Mastery in an upcoming update. According to the devs, these cosmetics are said to “tie into the Player Identity system.” Whether they will be new skins or just simple recolors remains to be seen, but it looks like Hi-Rez has listened to the community feedback on the game’s expensive cosmetics.

Custom Matches

Custom games finally make an appearance in the new update.

While squading up with your buds in public matches can be good fun, sometimes you just want to play against your friends. Not only will custom matches enable you to familiarize yourself with each map, it will also enable players to practice frag placements, flanking maneuvers, and those all-important clutch situations.

Here’s how custom matches will work:

The Match Host will select which mode (Strikeout, Demolition, or Extraction) will be played and then select the map from the available choices. Each match will require 8 players to launch. Next, the Host will select players from their friends' list and send invites to the Lobby. Players can be moved from team to team via the Move button or removed from the Lobby. After each match, there will be a Play Again option.

Note: You will not earn Reputation, Experience, or Mastery Experience in a Custom Match

New Ping System

Another area that has been overhauled in the Desert Rose Update, is that of the game’s ping system. Previously, players could only ping enemy locations and put down rough markers to suggest where they were going. Now, each player can open a communication wheel and select from common call-outs to help coordinate plays.

You can open up the communication wheel via the middle mouse button (down on the gamepad) to access the following commands:

Defend Here

All Clear

Hold position

Cancel That

Group Up

Understood

Help Me

Enemies Moving

In addition to these objective-based comms, you’ll also have access to a number of quips for your Rogues. These can be accessed by using the left mouse button while the Communication wheel is open, so give these a go when you want to boast or compliment a teammate’s awesome play.

Patch Notes

You can find all the usual weapons changes, quality of life updates, and general bugfixes that are coming in Rogue Company’s September update below:

We’ve received a lot of feedback around the Text Chat system, and based on that we believe it still needs some work. We disabled this functionality pending further overall improvements to the system.

Rogue Buck/Reputation Prices have been adjusted for Rogue unlocks. These initial prices were introductory and part of our Closed Beta testing. Each of the following Rogues will now be unlocked for either 600 Rogue Bucks or 15,000 Reputation.

Scorch

Talon

Lancer

Phantom

Chaac

Vy

Gl1tch

Friendly Fire

Gadgets and Abilities will deal 75% damage to teammates.

Reverse Friendly Fire will trigger upon dealing 250 Damage instead of 300.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where fractional damage wasn’t rounding correctly.

Arren

Increased body damage from 28 to 30.

Increased headshot damage from 42 to 45.

Fixed an issue where Hit Reactions were causing players to have their aim offset when transitioning into Aim Down Sights.

Executioner

Adjusted the rate at which Tracers are displayed to be aligned with other weapons.

HRM30KS

Increased vertical recoil by 20%.

Adjusted the Recoil Trend to favor the right side more.

LR15 Fullbody

Fixed an issue where Hit Reactions were causing players to have their aim offset when transitioning into Aim Down Sights.

Body damage reduced from 80 to 70.

LW6 Revolver

Adjusted the rate at which Tracers are displayed to be aligned with other weapons.

Mamba

Adjusted the rate at which Tracers are displayed to be aligned with other weapons.

MLX Mark 4

Increased the Field of View when Aiming Down Sights to be less zoomed in.

Fixed an issue where Hit Reactions were causing players to have their aim offset when transitioning into Aim Down Sights.

Adjusted the rate at which Tracers are displayed to be aligned with other weapons.

SL-C

Range increased from 8.5m to 9.5m.

Headshot Falloff 1 Damage increased from 12 to 13 Damage.

