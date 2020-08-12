Rogue Company August early patch notes: Vice map, Rogue buffs/nerfs, more

Rogue Company’s August patch will be adding a brand new map and a load of character updates on top of that, and we have all the info you’ll need to know.

Even though it's still in beta, the hype has definitely been building for Hi-Rez Studio's new 4v4 fps Rogue Company, with big-name streamers such as Dr Disrespect giving the game a try.

The Two-Time has even come up with his own map design for the game, which devs seem eager to make a reality. With all the attention the game has been getting over the last few weeks, players are more interested than ever in patch notes from devs to see what changes are coming next.

When is the Rogue Company August update?

Hi-Rez previously said that this update would be releasing on August 11, but that date has come and gone without anything so we expect the patch to be going live sometimes in the next few days.

New map - Vice

Probably the most exciting content being added is the new map Vice, which takes place on a neon-infused boardwalk watched over by a giant partying Gundam complete with it's own laser light show.

Vice is an "asymmetrical three-lane map" according to devs, one that certainly seems to favor long-range Rogues like Dallas or Phantom, with long avenues of view.

Hi-Rez devs said they've already tweaked the map from its first iteration to make it more attacker-friendly after the defense was dominating during testing. Hopefully, that doesn't mean it now heavily favors the offensive side of things, but we'll have to play it and see.

Shooting Range and deserter penalties

Another big update will be the addition of a shooting range, so we can finally practice with all the Rogues we want without having to hop into a one-sided AI game, or risk the ire of teammates in a regular match.

We'll also finally be getting a system to deter players from leaving and going AFK during matches, which has arguably been one of the biggest issues since beta came out. The system will prevent players who have timed out of matches from queuing again for a set amount of time, starting with 10 minutes for the first offense.

This will increase based on the number of penalties all the way up to the fourth strike, which will cause a 24-hour lockout from the queue.

Rogue and equipment updates

New maps and features aren't the only things coming our way; there are also a number of Rogue updates for Anvil, Gl1tch, Vy, and Scorch, who probably saw the biggest nerf of the patch.

The duration of Scorch's Overheat ability has been reduced by a third, from 15 seconds down to 10. This might be bad news for players who main the character but welcome for everyone who's squad has been mowed down from just one of her flaming clips.

Smoke grenades will also be more effective following the update, covering a larger area and fully deploying faster than before.

Rogue Company August update patch notes

Below are the full, available patch notes pulled from Rogue Company's current Test Server. They're all subject to change by the developer when the actual live release happens, but this should give us a general idea of what's coming with the August update.

New Map: Vice

Overview: The streets of Miami are illuminated and electrifying sounds of nightlife echo through the night. The Zero Drop Rave is the place to be, but a menacing danger looms over the EDM music and laser lights. Rogue Company has been called in to save the party and the day on this new map called Vice.

Vice is just the beginning as we're also introducing our Deserter system to deter leaving matches, our all new Shooting Range, and more. Scroll down for details!

General:

Mean to select a different Perk? No problem! Players now have the option to use a buyback feature in the Item Shop! It will remain available until you leave the Chimera.

New Gyro control options are now available

Shooting Range

Even elite Rogue’s need practice and what better place to do this than a shooting range? Try various weapons, abilities and rogues to prepare yourself for your next mission.

Strikeout

General

Bleedout Rate increased from 9 seconds to 12 seconds. Slightly reduced the radius at which enemies influence spawns. Slightly increased the radius at which friendlies influence spawns.



Deserter/AFK Penalty System

In order to provide a more fair experience for players, Update 0.45 will implement a new system to discourage leaving matches early and going AFK. Please note specific penalties could change prior to Beta based on data and feedback.

To be eligible for a deserter penalty a player must fall within one of the following categories:

Left Match Early - A player who leaves a full party (not through disconnection) AFK - A player who has met our inactivity criteria (hasn’t taken a valid action) for approximately 2 minutes. Disconnected - A player who has disconnected for at least 5 minutes before the match ends.

Upon meeting one of these criteria a player will be unable to queue for a match for a period of time, based on the number of offenses. Players will see a timer denoting how long until they are able to queue again.

1st offense = 10 minutes 2nd offense = 30 minutes 3rd offense = 4 hours 4th offense = 24 hours



Maps

Vice This map contains new visual features and is available in Practice Extraction, Strikeout and Demolition.

Icarus

Adjusted spawn locations.

High Castle

Re-propped the top of the stairs. Removed stairs on wizard tower and replaced with a mantle up spot. (We need pictures)

Favelas

Removed the shelving units from the garage.



Rogues

Anvil

Fixed an issue where Anvil's barricade would recharge in Demolition

Gl1tch

Now has Cloaked instead of Evade

Scorch

Reduced ability duration from 15s to 10s.

Vy

Increased the maximum health gain per tick from Leeching Poison from 1 to 2.



Gadgets

Flashbang

Radius increased from 7m to 8m.

Smoke Grenade

Increased the speed at which smoke appears. Increased radius from 4 to 4.5m

Weapons

The level 3 upgrade on Anvil’s LMG which tightens your spread now has lightly reduced effectiveness The Striker 8X10's damage fall of range has been slightly increased



Audio

Dima, Talon,and Ronin now have additional voice lines.

Bug Fixes

C4 that a player attempts to detonate midair will now detonate once it has landed

Dropped weapons should now display pick up text

The “No valid gamemode” should no longer be displayed when logging in

Fixed a rooftop exploit in Favelas

Players should no longer receive a Party Size Limit error for gamemodes

Player names should no longer appear as numbers

Fixed an issue with the Versus screen which could result in a bad match

