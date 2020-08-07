Rogue Company leaks reveal three new characters and ping system

Rogue Company already has a pretty fleshed out roster of characters and popular features, but a new leak suggests three more Rogues, as well as an Apex Legends-style ping system, are in the works.

The third-person shooter game has been booming on social media since it entered its beta version. Thousands of fans have been dropping into the action, playing with the likes of Dallas, Saint, and others – while some are still waiting for beta key drops.

Advertisement

Just like any other title that gets huge appeal online, data miners have been hard at work with Rogue Company, unveiling the next big things before they're officially announced.

This time, in a string of quite revealing leaks, a trio of unconfirmed figures have reared their heads.

Advertisement

Dahlia, Fixer & Bulwark leaked for Rogue Company

All of these leaks come courtesy of Twitter user RogueHQ, who has been posting material online for some time now.

On July 31, they revealed Dahlia and she looks pretty complete. In the code, she was originally "Netanya." The character has appeared on PTS, along with her loadout.

Aside from that, there are two other – shall we say, incomplete – Rogues that have also been leaked.

Advertisement

They only have codenames at the time of writing, which won't likely be their official titles when announced. All we know is that they're called Fixer and Bulwark in the data files, seen below. That, and the fact that one is male and the other is female.

Fixer

Male Rogue codenamed "Fixer".

He was added in 0.47 and has no textures yet.

The character is probably heavily WIP.#RogueCompany #leaks #PlayRogue #RogueCompanyLeaks pic.twitter.com/NqU175nloE — RogueHQ | Leaks & News (@RogueHQnet) August 6, 2020

Bulwark

Female Rogue codenamed "Bulwark" found in files.

She was added in 0.48(PTS) and has no textures yet.

The character is probably heavily WIP.#RogueCompany #leaks #PlayRogue #RogueCompanyLeaks pic.twitter.com/7Va0iWtYQF — RogueHQ | Leaks & News (@RogueHQnet) August 6, 2020

With so many roles in Rogue Company, it will be interesting to see where these three fit in with the current meta. We also have no way of knowing when, or if, they will be released at some point in the near future, either. Watch this space where this is concerned.

Rogue Company leaked ping system

All good battle royale games have a ping system these days, whether it be Apex Legends or Fortnite.

Advertisement

The difference here, though, is that Rogue Co is not a BR title. That said, it looks like we should be expecting to see a similar featured introduced in Phase 3 of the developers' content roadmap for the game. Again, courtesy of RogueHQ.

Coming in Phase 3 - Advanced Ping System

These are the callouts for the radial menu of the upcoming Advanced Ping System.#RogueCompany #leaks #roco #RogueCompanyleaks #PlayRogue pic.twitter.com/LlHqpc8Ejy — RogueHQ | Leaks & News (@RogueHQnet) August 3, 2020

Hi-Rez Studios have already confirmed that one new Rogue will be added in Phase 2 of the content rollout in-game, and based on these leaks that are likely to be Dahlia. After all, she looks the most complete just now.

As soon as we hear more about these leaked features in Rogue Co, we'll be the first to let you know on Twitter @RogueCoUpdates.

Hopefully, it won't be long before the first is introduced.