Dr Disrespect to design special 'Arena' map for Rogue Company

Streaming sensation Dr Disrespect has been on fire since his return on YouTube, but it looks like he's going back to his map design roots already with Rogue Company.

The two-time blockbuster video game champion has grabbed all the headlines of late, making a surprise comeback on the platform he started out on, after Twitch mysteriously banned his account. Still, he says he has no idea why it happened.

If there's one thing Doc does better than anybody else, though, it's evolve. His character is ever-changing, production levels getting better and better, and, to top all of that, he's always trying new games for his audience to enjoy.

Rogue Company, to be exact. The third-person shooter has been generating huge levels of interest since it was first made playable.

Hi-Rez Studios have already unveiled a content roadmap for 2020 that resembles that of Apex Legends on launch, but it's still in beta at the time of writing. Free-to-play is just around the corner for the title, though, and cross-platform to boot.

After thousands poured into the Arena to watch his comeback stream on August 7, many asked him to jump into Rogue Co. It took him a few days, but at the start of the week he did – and is already looking to make his mark.

On Twitter, he said: "Hey Rogue Company, I like this game. Let me design a map. I'll bring some Violence, Speed, and Momentum with the design. Easy guarantee."

With 1.8 million followers and a worldwide reputation, this is an ideal opportunity for Hi-Rez to drive more players to the title.

Soon after, they sent out a response – or rather a challenge, for the streamer. They didn't make things easy either.

"That's a big ‘hell-yeah’ Two-Time," they said, "but you haven’t designed a level since 1997. You think you can walk back and build an instant classic? How about this, you’ve got 24 hours to prove you can design a map. Then we’ll go from there. You in?"

Of course, he accepted.

Now it's him against the clock in what could be a game-changer for Rogue Company. If he pulls it off, players might have the chance to dive into the Champions Club Arena for the very first time. Lose out, and well, nothing really will change.

Rogue Company have announced new maps will be added to their game in the future. That said, Doc's fans will be hoping he pulls through and a bonus feature map may soon be added as well, with Dr Disrespect's face all over it.

As soon as there's a first look at the map, we'll be the first to let you know.