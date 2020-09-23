100 Thieves reveal first new Rogue Company skin and it looks incredible

Just a day after teasing a collaboration on skins with Rogue Company, 100 Thieves have revealed the first of their branded in-game outfit skins for the emerging third-person shooter.

Rogue Company debuted as a third-person, multiplayer shooter from Hi-Rez Studios in a July 20 closed beta and is expected to unveil with a full release later in 2020. The game, which will feature cross-play and cross-progression across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, has ramped up in its collaborations with content creators.

Following teasers of a map designed in conjunction with star streamer Dr Disrespect, 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag hinted on September 22 that he and his esports organization were partnering with Hi-Rez to deploy branded skins for four of the game’s characters, called Rogues.

Cooking up something incredible with Rogue Company. https://t.co/6NeqiuKqY2 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) September 22, 2020

As Nadeshot suggested, his team has been “cooking up something incredible” with the multiplayer title’s developers, which understandably drove massive interest and curiosity from both the org's and game's fan bases.

In a classic, staggered continuation of that hype, 100T have served up the first of four skin collaborations, for Dima, one of Rogue Company's more popular characters

Straight off the creative grill, innumerable fire emoji replies confirm that fans consider this cosmetic absolute heat. Dima is rocking the organization's classic black, white, and red color scheme in a tough streetwear look that matches the aesthetic Nadeshot’s group has been pushing since the brand’s inception in November 2017.

No release date has been announced at this time; 100 Thieves simply noted that the outfit is "coming soon," without any other details such as the price, availability, and more.

Furthermore, in the original teaser shown above, there are a total of four silhouettes, meaning four of the game’s current 13 characters will be outfitted in some fresh new gear. With Dima’s new gear locked in, the remaining three Rogues’ designs remain mysteries.

Some have speculated that the other three, who appear to be one male and two females, could end up being Ronin, Saint, and Phantom, all of whom are also among the game's more popular Rogues, just like Dima.

While this isn’t Rogue Company’s first collaboration with a content creator or influencer, it is the first time an esports organization has had their logos emblazoned upon in-game characters.

One has to wonder if that means 100 Thieves is considering getting more involved in the new competitive shooter, even possibly as an esports team if the game reaches that point following its full release.