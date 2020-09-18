Dr Disrespect unveils new Rogue Company map updates for 'The Arena'

Twitch star Dr Disrespect has revealed another update to his custom Rogue Company map as The Arena has started to really take shape.

Though he has made a name for himself while dominating the streaming world, Dr Disrespect’s roots live in map design. Specifically, as the Two-Time regularly lets his fans know, he worked on several maps for Call of Duty Advanced Warfare – including Horizon and Solar.

While he focuses on streaming and dominating Warzone these days, the Doc does slip back into his map designing days every so often.

Prior to the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, he mocked up his own close-quarters Gunfight map and now has his eyes on bringing his streaming home – The Arena – to life in Rogue Company.

The Doc previously informed the Rogue Company devs that he was interested in making a map and quickly set to work making The Arena a reality. He dropped a first look not long after, but now he’s started to really flesh things out.

The streaming superstar dropped two new images of the map on his Twitter on September 17. “Looks like the Arena is making progress. Millions in line already,” he said, tagging the Rogue Company team.

The Doc takes pride of place in one photo, with an image of himself on a wall surrounded by his signal call of “Ya, Ya, Ya.” In the other pic, he’s got an elevator to the VIP section of the Arena complete with his own logo signaling wheter it’s going up or down.

Looks like the Arena is making progress.



Millions in line already @RogueCompany pic.twitter.com/RhCAbKB75f — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 17, 2020

It didn’t take long for the Rogue Company devs to respond to the Doc’s new update with some firm handshakes. “Plenty of seating available in the Arena! This is only the beginning…” they posted.

Plenty of seating available in the Arena!



This is only the beginning... 🤝 https://t.co/XZzZkkrJmN — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) September 17, 2020

The Two-Time probably has a few finishing touches that he needs to put on the map before its ready, but, the chance to chase enemies through the halls of The Arena doesn’t seem too far away.

Fans of The Doc and Rogue Company will just have to keep an eye on things for further updates.