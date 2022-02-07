Rocket League Season 6: Rumors, leaks & everything we know

Rocket League’s momentum seems to show no signs of stopping as the popular esports title is honing in on its sixth official season. Players can expect more chaos, carnage, and content in the newest major update.

The success and longevity of Rocket League surely can’t have been foreseen when Psyonix’s addictive football/car hybrid launched way back in 2015. The game positively soared as a stalwart in the esports department and going free-to-play effectively relaunched the game to achieve even more fame and fortune.

Now in 2022, Rocket League is gearing up for its sixth full season since the free-to-play initiative launched. As usual, we expect all the wonderful delights that come with a new season of competitive vehicular football.

Advertisement

Contents

Does Rocket League Season 6 have a release date and time yet?

Despite the 3-month gap since Season 5, there has still been no official word on when Season 6 is expected to drop.

Unlike other live-service games such as Fortnite and Warzone, Rocket League isn’t too stringent when it comes to the length of seasons. Season 2 to 3 was two months, Season 3 to 4 was four months, and Season 4 to 5 was three months.

We’re sure we’ll hear word from Psyonix over the game’s new season, and we’ll update this hub when we do.

Rocket League Season 6 Theme

With the information not being available just yet, there is no information, or even leaks, concerning the theme of Rocket League Season 6.

Advertisement

One of the fun elements of every new Rocket League season is seeing what funky and flashy cosmetic items players will be able to unlock and display. So far, we’ve had a music-themed season, a racing theme, a western theme, and a space theme.

Rocket League Season 6 limited-time modes

Again, we aren’t sure of any official news regarding limited-time modes regarding Rocket League Season 6, but based on previous seasons, it’s likely we will see a new one, maybe to tie into its new theme.

Heatseeker Richochet was the star attraction for Season 5, and we expect Psyonix will have another doozy for Season 6.

Advertisement

Season 6 Rocket Pass rewards

Each new season of Rocket League content comes with a handy Rocket Pass for players to get their hands on, featuring a litany of skins, toppers, antennas, and a whole bunch more. Once the full Season 6 Rocket Pass is revealed we’ll be sure to post the full details of it.