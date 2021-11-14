 Rocket League Season 5: Release date, theme, Rocket Pass & LTMs - Dexerto
Logo
Rocket League

Rocket League Season 5: Release date, theme, Rocket Pass & LTMs

Published: 14/Nov/2021 21:45

by Lloyd Coombes
Rocket League Season 5 key art
Psyonix

Share

Rocket League Rocket League Season 5

Rocket League Season 5 is just hours away. Here’s everything we know.

Rocket League has always been popular, but since going free to play it’s gained a larger audience than ever. Now heading into Season 5, Psyonix’s car sports title will add a new theme, music from a popular artist, and a new series of limited-time modes alongside new quality of life updates.

Here’s everything we know about Rocket League Season 5.

Contents:

Rocket League key art showing a purple car
Psyonix
Rocket League is back with a bang.

Release date and time

Rocket League Season 5 will kick off on November 17. As for what time it’ll start, we’re expecting it to follow at the same time as prior updates: 8am PDT / 11am EST / 4pm GMT.

Advertisement

The update will be a free download on all platforms, with the patch scheduled to go live on November 16th to prepare for the new content.

Season 5 Theme

Season 5 sees Rocket League going cosmic, with a space and sci-fi themed season featuring a new Starbase Arc (Aftermath) arena and a new narrative featuring a protector called Nexus.

The season will also add a new version of the “Player of Games” track, specially created by Canadian artist GRIMES.

Season 5 limited-time modes

A new season means a new LTM, and Heatseeker Richochet will start on November 18th, with a trio of new labs arenas; Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass.

Advertisement

Season 4 competitive rewards

If you’ve been playing Rocket League throughout Season 4, you’ll earn yourself some additional rewards in Season 5.

Once you’ve completed your placement matches, you’ll earn the following for your rank:

Rank in Season 4 Season 5 Reward
Bronze I or higher Bronze Wheels
Silver I or higher Gold Wheels and lower wheels
Gold I or higher Platinum Wheels and lower wheels
Platinum I or higher Diamond Wheels and lower wheels
Diamond I or higher Champion Wheels and lower wheels
Grand Champion I Grand Champion Wheels and lower wheels
Supersonic Legend Supersonic Legend Wheels and lower wheels

There are also title rewards on offer for Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend ranked players.

Rocket Pass rewards

While Psyonix is dropping a trailer with the new rewards on November 16, we do know the following are coming:

  • Spacedirt Paint Finish
  • Hyperspace Animated Decal
  • Cosmosis Goal Explosion

Players can also earn the Nexus vehicle (Plank hitbox) immediately with the Season 5 Rocket Pass Premium, and it’ll eventually transform into the Nexus SC once you climb the ranks.

Advertisement
Advertisement