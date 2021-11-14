Rocket League Season 5: Release date, theme, Rocket Pass & LTMs

Rocket League Season 5 is just hours away. Here’s everything we know.

Rocket League has always been popular, but since going free to play it’s gained a larger audience than ever. Now heading into Season 5, Psyonix’s car sports title will add a new theme, music from a popular artist, and a new series of limited-time modes alongside new quality of life updates.

Here’s everything we know about Rocket League Season 5.

Contents:

Release date and time

Rocket League Season 5 will kick off on November 17. As for what time it’ll start, we’re expecting it to follow at the same time as prior updates: 8am PDT / 11am EST / 4pm GMT.

The update will be a free download on all platforms, with the patch scheduled to go live on November 16th to prepare for the new content.

Season 5 Theme

Season 5 sees Rocket League going cosmic, with a space and sci-fi themed season featuring a new Starbase Arc (Aftermath) arena and a new narrative featuring a protector called Nexus.

The season will also add a new version of the “Player of Games” track, specially created by Canadian artist GRIMES.

Season 5 limited-time modes

A new season means a new LTM, and Heatseeker Richochet will start on November 18th, with a trio of new labs arenas; Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass.

Season 4 competitive rewards

If you’ve been playing Rocket League throughout Season 4, you’ll earn yourself some additional rewards in Season 5.

Once you’ve completed your placement matches, you’ll earn the following for your rank:

Rank in Season 4 Season 5 Reward Bronze I or higher Bronze Wheels Silver I or higher Gold Wheels and lower wheels Gold I or higher Platinum Wheels and lower wheels Platinum I or higher Diamond Wheels and lower wheels Diamond I or higher Champion Wheels and lower wheels Grand Champion I Grand Champion Wheels and lower wheels Supersonic Legend Supersonic Legend Wheels and lower wheels

There are also title rewards on offer for Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend ranked players.

Rocket Pass rewards

While Psyonix is dropping a trailer with the new rewards on November 16, we do know the following are coming:

Spacedirt Paint Finish

Hyperspace Animated Decal

Cosmosis Goal Explosion

Players can also earn the Nexus vehicle (Plank hitbox) immediately with the Season 5 Rocket Pass Premium, and it’ll eventually transform into the Nexus SC once you climb the ranks.