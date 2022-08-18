Shindo Life spawn times list (August 2022): Tailed Spirits, weapons, Sub Abilities & more

Finding what you need from Roblox’s Shindo Life can be a real challenge. Luckily, once you know the spawn time and location, you’re searching days are over.

Shindo Life is an exciting RPG based on the legendary Naruto. Due to the game’s anime style, you can expect to see a lot of fighting and plenty of useful loot, abilities, and weapons. While that’s great for customization and increasing your power, finding a specific item can be a real challenge, especially when you don’t know where to find it or when it spawns.

Luckily, there are methods to finding such items. Each has its own spawn time and can be found in a specific location. Simply head over there, wait for the right time and the item will be yours. Here are all the spawn times for Sub Abilities, Ninja tools, and companions.

From the offset, it’s worth mentioning that these timings are in ET so will need to be altered to your own timezone.

Shindo Life Sub Abilities spawn times & locations

Roblox Corp / RELL World Sub Abilities are powerful jutsus that can be wonderful if you find them at the right time and place.

Sub Ability Location Spawn Time Air Control Dunes 7:15 Akuma True Samurai Spirit War Mode Wave 10 Bankai Spirit War Mode Wave 15 Bat cursed spirit Forest of Embers 2:15 Body replacement Haze 5:20 Cobra spirit awaken Obelisk 2:35 Confusion illusion technique Storm 8:10 Cloak spirit Nimbus 7:35 Dunes fate spirit Dunes 4:30 Demonic spirit Haze 2:45 Demon warp Forest of Embers 2:45 Ember fate spirit Ember 5:25 Exploding vanishing image Forest of Embers 6:30 Eagle companion Nimbus 9:15 Frog spirit awaken Ember 2:45 Finite strength spirit Training Grounds 2:45 Flame control Ember 5:10 Fire shurikens Forest of Embers 9:30 Forged spirit War Mode wave 15 Hidden surprise Training Grounds 1:50 Heavenly wall Obelisk 3:10 Haze fate spirit Haze 6:20 Heavenly spirit Dunes 6:45 Inner gate spirit Ember 3:30 Liquid control Haze 3:20 Lightning shurikens Training Grounds 10:10 Mastered frog spirit Ember 2:45 Medical mode-transfer Ember 11:35 Multi-vanishing clones Ember 12:25 Nimbus fate spirit Nimbus 8:10 Obelisk fate spirit Obelisk 7:30 Peekaboo jutsu Training Grounds 11:20 Raion spirit War Mode wave 15 Riser spirit War Mode wave 15 Reptile cursed spirit Storm 12:20 Reality talk Storm 5:35 Reality style: warp Ember 12:45 Reaper spirit Forest of Embers 8:25 Spirit bomb-shuriken Ember 2:45 Shockslam technique Obelisk 3:35 Shock style: electro blade Ember 3:55 Spirit spear Training Grounds 1:30 Satori spirit War Mode wave 15 Shock control Nimbus 9:25 Stone control Obelisk 12:35 Snail spirit awaken Obelisk 5:20 Specialist spirit Ember 5:35 Senko: storm Obelisk 5:40 Spider cursed spirit Training Grounds 2:20 Spirit bomb-shuriken toss Nimbus 2:45 Shock style: dual electro Forest of Embers 2:45 Super odama spirit bomb Forest of Embers 2:45 Senko: spirit bomb Ember 4:15 Tree illusion technique Ember 7:15 Vanishing image Ember 2:45 Vanishing spirit bomb Forest of Embers 4:25 Vanishing clone: barrage Ember 4:40 Wind Style: odama spirit bomb Training Grounds 1:30 Water Vanishing Image Obelisk 5:15

Shindo Life Tailed Spirits spawn times & locations

Roblox Corp / RELL World Find and fight the legendary Tailed Spirits.

Name Location Spawn Time Chu tailed spirit Dunes 7:10 Gai tailed spirit Nimbus 8:25 Isu tailed spirit Haze 9:30 Kor tailed spirit Ember 6:10 Ku tailed spirit Obelisk 12:10 Mao tailed spirit Nimbus 3:10 Su tailed spirit Dunes 3:30 Sei tailed spirit Haze 10:10 Sun tailed spirit Obelisk 11:30 Tyn tailed spirit War Mode Wave 20 Rab tailed spirit Tempest Village 4:20

Weapons spawn times & locations

Roblox Corp / RELL World Fight with power and fantastic weapons in Shindo Life.

Name Location Spawn Time Acrobat Style Nimbus Village 9:15 Air Style Fan Dunes Village 6:25 Alphirama Blade Obelisk Village 9:40 Apollo Blade The Narumaki Bridge 1:45 Azim Dual Senko Ember Village 2:50 Bankai Blade Training Fields 3:25 Bat Toss Halloween Storm Village 3:20 Bomb Blade Haze Village 12:10 Bubble Flute Haze Village 1:40 Candy Blade Haze Village 5:15 Chi Kunai Ember Village 2:45 Chi Rod Toss Storm Village 1:25 Christmas Shizen Nimbus Village 4:25 Dagai Sword Dunes Village 6:40 Demon Toss Haze Village 2:40 Demon-Scythe Dawn Hideout 12:40 Dio Senko Blade Ember Village 3:35 Dual Chi Rods Storm Village 6:20 Dual Lightning Haze Village 9:20 Dual-Bladed Scythe Haze Village 9:45 Dunes Chi Blade Dunes Village 1:25 Electro Blade Dunes Village 5:50 Ember Chi Blade Ember Village 12:25 Firework Katana Ember Village 4:45 Forged Umpire Fan Dawn Hideout 12:00 Grass Tanto Dawn Hideout 11:20 Hamaxe Haze Village 9:10 Haze Chi Blade Haze Village 3:25 Heaven Blade Tempest Village 4:15 Ice Shuriken Haze Village 10:05 Kokotsu Blade Obelisk Village 4:10 Moon Staff Forest of Embers 1:30 Nimbus Chi Blade Nimbus Village 2:25 Nimbus Sword Nimbus Village 7:25 Obelisk Chi Blade Obelisk Village 11:25 Pika Blade Tempest Village 8:32 Raion Blade Obelisk Village 5:25 Riser Akuma Blade Tempest Village 7:44 Riserdawn Haze Village 8:55 Rykan Blade Haze Village 5:10 Saberu Tanto Training Fields 2:20 Samurai Tanto Nimbus Village 7:45 Satori Blade Ember Village 5:10 Savage Blade Obelisk Village 11:25 Senko Kunai Ember Village 3:10 Shark Sword Dawn Hideout 1:10 Shindai Prime Blade Shindai Valley 4:25 Shindai Umpire Fan Dawn Hideout 4:15 Shindo Blade Nimbus Village 7:55 Shiver Tanto Forest of Embers 5:45 Shizen Raijin Ember Village 6:15 Slayer Blade Haze Village 8:40 Sound Flute Obelisk Village 7:40 Stone Buster Obelisk Village 10:40 Sun Staff Training Fields 3:15 Thread Blade Haze Village 9:30 Triple Cobalt Blade Obelisk Village 10:25 Two Bladed Scythe Obelisk Village 11:40 Umpire Guitar Obelisk Village 11:10

Companions spawn times & locations

Roblox Corp Find the best companions to be at your side.

Companion Name Location Spawn Time Ash Nimbus 10:30 Ama Storm 4:40 Bankai Forest of Embers 9:45 Dread Dunes 4:25 Regret Storm 9:45

Shindo Life despawn times

Unfortunately, despite each item and companion having a specific spawn time, they do not last forever and will despawn eventually.

You have 25 minutes since the original spawn to find the item. You’ll also need to keep an eye out when the hour changes since they will despawn on this change.

Those are all the current spawn times present within Shindo Life. While waiting for your favorite Ninja Tool to spawn why not check out our Roblox hub for more news, guides, and codes. Or, try out some of these other guides:

Roblox Shindo Life codes | Bloodline tier list | The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Blox Fruits codes | Honkai Impact codes | Anime Dimensions codes