Shindo Life spawn times list (August 2022): Tailed Spirits, weapons, Sub Abilities & more

Finding what you need from Roblox’s Shindo Life can be a real challenge. Luckily, once you know the spawn time and location, you’re searching days are over.
Shindo Life is an exciting RPG based on the legendary Naruto. Due to the game’s anime style, you can expect to see a lot of fighting and plenty of useful loot, abilities, and weapons. While that’s great for customization and increasing your power, finding a specific item can be a real challenge, especially when you don’t know where to find it or when it spawns.
Luckily, there are methods to finding such items. Each has its own spawn time and can be found in a specific location. Simply head over there, wait for the right time and the item will be yours. Here are all the spawn times for Sub Abilities, Ninja tools, and companions.
From the offset, it’s worth mentioning that these timings are in ET so will need to be altered to your own timezone.
Shindo Life Sub Abilities spawn times & locations
|Sub Ability
|Location
|Spawn Time
|Air Control
|Dunes
|7:15
|Akuma True Samurai Spirit
|War Mode
|Wave 10
|Bankai Spirit
|War Mode
|Wave 15
|Bat cursed spirit
|Forest of Embers
|2:15
|Body replacement
|Haze
|5:20
|Cobra spirit awaken
|Obelisk
|2:35
|Confusion illusion technique
|Storm
|8:10
|Cloak spirit
|Nimbus
|7:35
|Dunes fate spirit
|Dunes
|4:30
|Demonic spirit
|Haze
|2:45
|Demon warp
|Forest of Embers
|2:45
|Ember fate spirit
|Ember
|5:25
|Exploding vanishing image
|Forest of Embers
|6:30
|Eagle companion
|Nimbus
|9:15
|Frog spirit awaken
|Ember
|2:45
|Finite strength spirit
|Training Grounds
|2:45
|Flame control
|Ember
|5:10
|Fire shurikens
|Forest of Embers
|9:30
|Forged spirit
|War Mode
|wave 15
|Hidden surprise
|Training Grounds
|1:50
|Heavenly wall
|Obelisk
|3:10
|Haze fate spirit
|Haze
|6:20
|Heavenly spirit
|Dunes
|6:45
|Inner gate spirit
|Ember
|3:30
|Liquid control
|Haze
|3:20
|Lightning shurikens
|Training Grounds
|10:10
|Mastered frog spirit
|Ember
|2:45
|Medical mode-transfer
|Ember
|11:35
|Multi-vanishing clones
|Ember
|12:25
|Nimbus fate spirit
|Nimbus
|8:10
|Obelisk fate spirit
|Obelisk
|7:30
|Peekaboo jutsu
|Training Grounds
|11:20
|Raion spirit
|War Mode
|wave 15
|Riser spirit
|War Mode
|wave 15
|Reptile cursed spirit
|Storm
|12:20
|Reality talk
|Storm
|5:35
|Reality style: warp
|Ember
|12:45
|Reaper spirit
|Forest of Embers
|8:25
|Spirit bomb-shuriken
|Ember
|2:45
|Shockslam technique
|Obelisk
|3:35
|Shock style: electro blade
|Ember
|3:55
|Spirit spear
|Training Grounds
|1:30
|Satori spirit
|War Mode
|wave 15
|Shock control
|Nimbus
|9:25
|Stone control
|Obelisk
|12:35
|Snail spirit awaken
|Obelisk
|5:20
|Specialist spirit
|Ember
|5:35
|Senko: storm
|Obelisk
|5:40
|Spider cursed spirit
|Training Grounds
|2:20
|Spirit bomb-shuriken toss
|Nimbus
|2:45
|Shock style: dual electro
|Forest of Embers
|2:45
|Super odama spirit bomb
|Forest of Embers
|2:45
|Senko: spirit bomb
|Ember
|4:15
|Tree illusion technique
|Ember
|7:15
|Vanishing image
|Ember
|2:45
|Vanishing spirit bomb
|Forest of Embers
|4:25
|Vanishing clone: barrage
|Ember
|4:40
|Wind Style: odama spirit bomb
|Training Grounds
|1:30
|Water Vanishing Image
|Obelisk
|5:15
Shindo Life Tailed Spirits spawn times & locations
|Name
|Location
|Spawn Time
|Chu tailed spirit
|Dunes
|7:10
|Gai tailed spirit
|Nimbus
|8:25
|Isu tailed spirit
|Haze
|9:30
|Kor tailed spirit
|Ember
|6:10
|Ku tailed spirit
|Obelisk
|12:10
|Mao tailed spirit
|Nimbus
|3:10
|Su tailed spirit
|Dunes
|3:30
|Sei tailed spirit
|Haze
|10:10
|Sun tailed spirit
|Obelisk
|11:30
|Tyn tailed spirit
|War Mode
|Wave 20
|Rab tailed spirit
|Tempest Village
|4:20
Weapons spawn times & locations
|Name
|Location
|Spawn Time
|Acrobat Style
|Nimbus Village
|9:15
|Air Style Fan
|Dunes Village
|6:25
|Alphirama Blade
|Obelisk Village
|9:40
|Apollo Blade
|The Narumaki Bridge
|1:45
|Azim Dual Senko
|Ember Village
|2:50
|Bankai Blade
|Training Fields
|3:25
|Bat Toss Halloween
|Storm Village
|3:20
|Bomb Blade
|Haze Village
|12:10
|Bubble Flute
|Haze Village
|1:40
|Candy Blade
|Haze Village
|5:15
|Chi Kunai
|Ember Village
|2:45
|Chi Rod Toss
|Storm Village
|1:25
|Christmas Shizen
|Nimbus Village
|4:25
|Dagai Sword
|Dunes Village
|6:40
|Demon Toss
|Haze Village
|2:40
|Demon-Scythe
|Dawn Hideout
|12:40
|Dio Senko Blade
|Ember Village
|3:35
|Dual Chi Rods
|Storm Village
|6:20
|Dual Lightning
|Haze Village
|9:20
|Dual-Bladed Scythe
|Haze Village
|9:45
|Dunes Chi Blade
|Dunes Village
|1:25
|Electro Blade
|Dunes Village
|5:50
|Ember Chi Blade
|Ember Village
|12:25
|Firework Katana
|Ember Village
|4:45
|Forged Umpire Fan
|Dawn Hideout
|12:00
|Grass Tanto
|Dawn Hideout
|11:20
|Hamaxe
|Haze Village
|9:10
|Haze Chi Blade
|Haze Village
|3:25
|Heaven Blade
|Tempest Village
|4:15
|Ice Shuriken
|Haze Village
|10:05
|Kokotsu Blade
|Obelisk Village
|4:10
|Moon Staff
|Forest of Embers
|1:30
|Nimbus Chi Blade
|Nimbus Village
|2:25
|Nimbus Sword
|Nimbus Village
|7:25
|Obelisk Chi Blade
|Obelisk Village
|11:25
|Pika Blade
|Tempest Village
|8:32
|Raion Blade
|Obelisk Village
|5:25
|Riser Akuma Blade
|Tempest Village
|7:44
|Riserdawn
|Haze Village
|8:55
|Rykan Blade
|Haze Village
|5:10
|Saberu Tanto
|Training Fields
|2:20
|Samurai Tanto
|Nimbus Village
|7:45
|Satori Blade
|Ember Village
|5:10
|Savage Blade
|Obelisk Village
|11:25
|Senko Kunai
|Ember Village
|3:10
|Shark Sword
|Dawn Hideout
|1:10
|Shindai Prime Blade
|Shindai Valley
|4:25
|Shindai Umpire Fan
|Dawn Hideout
|4:15
|Shindo Blade
|Nimbus Village
|7:55
|Shiver Tanto
|Forest of Embers
|5:45
|Shizen Raijin
|Ember Village
|6:15
|Slayer Blade
|Haze Village
|8:40
|Sound Flute
|Obelisk Village
|7:40
|Stone Buster
|Obelisk Village
|10:40
|Sun Staff
|Training Fields
|3:15
|Thread Blade
|Haze Village
|9:30
|Triple Cobalt Blade
|Obelisk Village
|10:25
|Two Bladed Scythe
|Obelisk Village
|11:40
|Umpire Guitar
|Obelisk Village
|11:10
Companions spawn times & locations
|Companion Name
|Location
|Spawn Time
|Ash
|Nimbus
|10:30
|Ama
|Storm
|4:40
|Bankai
|Forest of Embers
|9:45
|Dread
|Dunes
|4:25
|Regret
|Storm
|9:45
Shindo Life despawn times
Unfortunately, despite each item and companion having a specific spawn time, they do not last forever and will despawn eventually.
You have 25 minutes since the original spawn to find the item. You’ll also need to keep an eye out when the hour changes since they will despawn on this change.
Those are all the current spawn times present within Shindo Life. While waiting for your favorite Ninja Tool to spawn why not check out our Roblox hub for more news, guides, and codes. Or, try out some of these other guides:
