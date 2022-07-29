Roblox players holding funeral for “oof” meme sound being removed

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A funeral is being held for Roblox’s iconic “oof” sound effect being removed due to a licensing issue, and full details have been provided on how you can attend.

If you’ve watched a video on YouTube in the last few years, then there’s every chance you’ll have heard the “oof” sound effect from Roblox at some point.

The distinctive sound bite is sharp and sudden, but it’s instantly recognizable. The Roblox Corporation broke millions of hearts when it declared that it would have to be removed from the content creation game due to legal problems.

Having had time to absorb the news, the Roblox community has now decided to hold a funeral to say goodbye to the game’s meme-worthy sound effect.

Funeral held for Roblox “oof” sound effect

The swift turn of events happened on July 26, 2022, when, without warning, players noticed that the “oof” sound had been replaced by another noise.

Players’ worst fears were confirmed when the Roblox Twitter account acknowledged the change and explained the reason for the alteration.

This led to a series of trending Twitter terms such as “#SaveTheOof” and “#Big OOF” and fans were even begging The Roblox Corporation to purchase the rights to the sound effect to be able to use it legally.

After initial complaints and an understandable lack of acceptance, the community realized it was the end of “oof.”

To adequately commemorate the presence of the sound, Twitter page RBXNews decided to host the “OOF Funeral,” after many players responded positively to the notion.

The page declared that anyone wanting to attend the funeral would be able to do so at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET/8 pm BST / 9 pm CET on July 28, 2022.

It’s not the first gaming funeral as we recently saw Red Dead Redemption 2 players come together to toast the end of Rockstar’s support for Red Dead Online.

It’s the end of an era no doubt, but OG Roblox players will always remember the impact that “OOF” had on the game, as well as other social media.

The game will still continue to flourish in its absence thanks to its abundance of sub-games like Roblox Pet Simulator X and Roblox Sonic Speed.