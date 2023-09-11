Roblox creator Simbuilder arrested at RDC 2023 for carrying concealed firearm

Simbuilder, the creator of the Roblox Driving Simulator experience was arrested at RDC 2023 for carrying concealed firearm alongside other illegal items, posing a potential threat to the attendees at the event. Here’s the full story of what went down and how the community reacted.

Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) is an annual celebration of the platform’s development and innovation. The RDC 2023 was conducted with greater anticipation and enthusiasm than ever before.

Roblox introduced several new tools and features that will revolutionize the platform’s gameplay and experience building. Whether it was the game’s upcoming release on PlayStation consoles or the soon-to-be-added video call feature, players were ecstatic to view the roadmap of upcoming content.

However, a popular Roblox developer named Simbuilder, who is responsible for the Roblox Vehicle Simulator, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm just outside the RDC 2023 grounds. Here are the events that took place.

Roblox Driving Simulator creator Simbuilder gets arrested at RDC 2023

Mikhail Olsen, also known as Simbuilder among players, is a Roblox developer who gained notoriety for developing Vehicle Simulator, one of the most popular games on the platform. On September 9, Simbuilder was arrested at the Fort Mason Centre for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, California, where RDC 2023 was held.

The arrest occurred mainly due to an attempt to access the venue during the invitation-only RDC 2023 event, despite reportedly not having received a formal invite from the organizers. Later that evening, he was booked at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office on charges of concealing a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of armor-piercing ammunition.

However, he attempted to resist his arrest by being violent and shoving the officers as he was being handcuffed and led to their vehicle. Several attendees at the venue observed this and subsequently expressed their opinions on the matter.

One such attendee said, “This is sad to see. I hope he is able to turn things around in his life.” Another one chimed in to describe the events by saying, “For some context, I’ve heard anecdotally that he was trying to get in without a wristband and supposedly pushed a security guard, which I’m assuming is what prompted the police response.”