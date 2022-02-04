Boku No Roblox Remastered codes (February 2022) – How to get free cash

Boku No Roblox Remastered codes in Roblox can help you to get free Cash, allowing you to swap out your current Quirk for a new one with Spins. In February 2022, there are a handful of different codes available to claim.

Inspired by My Hero Academia, the Roblox-based experience lets you step into the pixelated shoes of a superhero, with Quirks giving you a whole array of different powers, all with their own different rarities.

As you progress through the game, you’ll need to use these codes in Boku No Roblox to help you access these Quirks faster, and our list for February 2022 can help you to do just that.

Boku No Roblox Remastered codes (February 2022)

There are currently three active Boku No Roblox codes that players can redeem, which have been tested in-game and are confirmed to be working as of February 4, 2022.

Make sure to check back weekly for regular updates on any new codes that have been released.

Code Items 1MFAVS 25,000 Cash newu1s 50,000 Cash Sc4rySkel3ton 25,000 Cash

How to redeem Boku No Roblox codes

Redeeming codes in Boku No Roblox Remastered is easy to do once you know how to navigate its menus. Simply follow these steps:

Proceed to the official Boku No Roblox page and press the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, click the three horizontal lines displayed below your current level. A drop-down menu with different icons will then appear – select the clipboard. Three windows will show up on the center of your screen, two of which are slightly transparent. Click the ‘Options‘ one to bring it to the front. At the bottom, click ‘Codes‘ as shown in the image below. In the next window, enter the above code and select ‘Confirm‘.

That’s it – your free reward will now be ready to use.

Full list of Boku No Roblox Remastered expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As codes from the active list expire, they will then be moved here.

Code Items 0v3rhau1 50,000 Cash 100MVISITS 50,000 Cash 150MVISITS 25,000 Cash 200MVISITS 25,000 Cash 300MVISITS 30,000 Cash 500KFAVS 50,000 Cash 50MVISITS 50,000 Cash aprilf00ls 1 Cash bl4ckwh1p 50,000 Cash BNRxDessi 25,000 Cash BokuNoTw1tt3r 25,000 Cash CHRISTMAS 50,000 Cash cl3ss1A 50,000 Cash DessiNoRevamp

25,000 Cash DessiNoVr 50,000 Cash DessiXmas2020 25,000 Cash echoeyesonYT5K 25,000 Cash end3av0r 50,000 Cash er4serh3ad 50,000 Cash fi3rcew1ngs 50,000 Cash g1gant0mach1a 50,000 Cash g3ntlecr1minal 50,000 Cash gang0rca 50,000 Cash h0witzer1mpact 50,000 Cash h3r0raid 50,000 Cash H4wk5 50,000 Cash HallowDessi2020 25,000 Cash infinite100% 100,000 Cash je4ni5t 50,000 Cash JULY4TH 25,000 Cash m1net4 50,000 Cash m1rio 50,000 Cash m1rk0 50,000 Cash m4ihats8me 50,000 Cash MaineS4 25,000 Cash man1f3st 50,000 Cash mhaseason4 50,000 Cash mhaseason5 50,000 Cash mid0r1ya 50,000 Cash mrc0mpr3ss 50,000 Cash n1ght3ye 50,000 Cash NEWYEAR2020 50,000 Cash newyear2021 50,000 Cash oj1r0 50,000 Cash p1usu1tra 50,000 Cash pr0m1n3nceburn 50,000 Cash pr3sentm1c 50,000 Cash sh1garaki 50,000 Cash sh1ns0 50,000 Cash sp00ky 50,000 Cash Sub2Supershiftery 25,000 Cash Sub2Telanthric 25,000 Cash SubtoCodexGeas 25,000 Cash t0dor0k1 50,000 Cash t0muraAll4one 50,000 Cash th4nky0u 25,000 Cash THANKSGIVING 25,000 Cash THXGIVING 25,000 Cash TOFUU 50,000 Cash tok0yam1 50,000 Cash UseCodeDessi 25,000 Cash vi11ainraid 50,000 Cash

What are Boku No Roblox codes used for?

As shown in the tables above, codes in the Roblox experience are useful for players as they reward you with free Cash in the game which can go towards getting that particular Quirk you want to get access to a certain superpower.

Using these can help to make this process much more efficient by saving you some time on saving up for a certain amount of Cash.

New codes are occasionally added, so be sure to check back for regular updates, as they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Boku No Roblox Remastered codes for February 2022.

