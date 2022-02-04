Boku No Roblox Remastered codes (February 2022) – How to get free cash

Boku No Roblox Remastered codes in Roblox can help you to get free Cash, allowing you to swap out your current Quirk for a new one with Spins. In February 2022, there are a handful of different codes available to claim.
Inspired by My Hero Academia, the Roblox-based experience lets you step into the pixelated shoes of a superhero, with Quirks giving you a whole array of different powers, all with their own different rarities.
As you progress through the game, you’ll need to use these codes in Boku No Roblox to help you access these Quirks faster, and our list for February 2022 can help you to do just that.
Advertisement
Contents
- Boku No Roblox codes in Roblox (February 2022)
- How to redeem Boku No Roblox codes
- Full list of expired codes
- What are Boku No Roblox codes used for?
Boku No Roblox Remastered codes (February 2022)
There are currently three active Boku No Roblox codes that players can redeem, which have been tested in-game and are confirmed to be working as of February 4, 2022.
- Read More: My Hero Mania codes
Make sure to check back weekly for regular updates on any new codes that have been released.
|Code
|Items
|1MFAVS
|25,000 Cash
|newu1s
|50,000 Cash
|Sc4rySkel3ton
|25,000 Cash
How to redeem Boku No Roblox codes
Redeeming codes in Boku No Roblox Remastered is easy to do once you know how to navigate its menus. Simply follow these steps:
- Proceed to the official Boku No Roblox page and press the large green button to launch the game.
- Once in-game, click the three horizontal lines displayed below your current level.
- A drop-down menu with different icons will then appear – select the clipboard.
- Three windows will show up on the center of your screen, two of which are slightly transparent. Click the ‘Options‘ one to bring it to the front.
- At the bottom, click ‘Codes‘ as shown in the image below.
- In the next window, enter the above code and select ‘Confirm‘.
That’s it – your free reward will now be ready to use.
Full list of Boku No Roblox Remastered expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As codes from the active list expire, they will then be moved here.
Advertisement
|Code
|Items
|0v3rhau1
|50,000 Cash
|100MVISITS
|50,000 Cash
|150MVISITS
|25,000 Cash
|200MVISITS
|25,000 Cash
|300MVISITS
|30,000 Cash
|500KFAVS
|50,000 Cash
|50MVISITS
|50,000 Cash
|aprilf00ls
|1 Cash
|bl4ckwh1p
|50,000 Cash
|BNRxDessi
|25,000 Cash
|BokuNoTw1tt3r
|25,000 Cash
|CHRISTMAS
|50,000 Cash
|cl3ss1A
|50,000 Cash
|DessiNoRevamp
|25,000 Cash
|DessiNoVr
|50,000 Cash
|DessiXmas2020
|25,000 Cash
|echoeyesonYT5K
|25,000 Cash
|end3av0r
|50,000 Cash
|er4serh3ad
|50,000 Cash
|fi3rcew1ngs
|50,000 Cash
|g1gant0mach1a
|50,000 Cash
|g3ntlecr1minal
|50,000 Cash
|gang0rca
|50,000 Cash
|h0witzer1mpact
|50,000 Cash
|h3r0raid
|50,000 Cash
|H4wk5
|50,000 Cash
|HallowDessi2020
|25,000 Cash
|infinite100%
|100,000 Cash
|je4ni5t
|50,000 Cash
|JULY4TH
|25,000 Cash
|m1net4
|50,000 Cash
|m1rio
|50,000 Cash
|m1rk0
|50,000 Cash
|m4ihats8me
|50,000 Cash
|MaineS4
|25,000 Cash
|man1f3st
|50,000 Cash
|mhaseason4
|50,000 Cash
|mhaseason5
|50,000 Cash
|mid0r1ya
|50,000 Cash
|mrc0mpr3ss
|50,000 Cash
|n1ght3ye
|50,000 Cash
|NEWYEAR2020
|50,000 Cash
|newyear2021
|50,000 Cash
|oj1r0
|50,000 Cash
|p1usu1tra
|50,000 Cash
|pr0m1n3nceburn
|50,000 Cash
|pr3sentm1c
|50,000 Cash
|sh1garaki
|50,000 Cash
|sh1ns0
|50,000 Cash
|sp00ky
|50,000 Cash
|Sub2Supershiftery
|25,000 Cash
|Sub2Telanthric
|25,000 Cash
|SubtoCodexGeas
|25,000 Cash
|t0dor0k1
|50,000 Cash
|t0muraAll4one
|50,000 Cash
|th4nky0u
|25,000 Cash
|THANKSGIVING
|25,000 Cash
|THXGIVING
|25,000 Cash
|TOFUU
|50,000 Cash
|tok0yam1
|50,000 Cash
|UseCodeDessi
|25,000 Cash
|vi11ainraid
|50,000 Cash
What are Boku No Roblox codes used for?
As shown in the tables above, codes in the Roblox experience are useful for players as they reward you with free Cash in the game which can go towards getting that particular Quirk you want to get access to a certain superpower.
- Read More: Grand Piece Online codes
Using these can help to make this process much more efficient by saving you some time on saving up for a certain amount of Cash.
New codes are occasionally added, so be sure to check back for regular updates, as they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Boku No Roblox Remastered codes for February 2022.
Advertisement
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Island Royale codes | Rocket League codes | Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Idle Heroes codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes
Advertisement