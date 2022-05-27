Logitech MX Master 3S review: Great for productivity but too big for gaming

Logitech’s MX Master 3S mouse makes very few changes to the MX Master 3, but that’s not the worst thing when its predecessor was so far ahead of the competition.

It’s rare to get excited about the release of a new mouse, but there’s something about Logitech’s productivity-focused MX line that makes it tough not to.

Alongside the MX Mechanical keyboard (review coming soon), the company’s MX Master 3S has launched, offering an excellent mouse experience for any office. Building on the many strengths of the MX Master 3, it’s unlikely to be an instant upgrade for anyone that still owns that mouse, but it’s an ideal purchase for anyone that hasn’t.

Design

The MX Master 3 arrived in 2019 and has since become a staple of YouTube creators like MKBHD thanks to its ergonomic feel, slick matte finish, and wonderful scroll wheels.

The good news is that the MX Master 3S doesn’t fix what isn’t broken, and it’s actually pretty tricky to tell the two apart at first glance. There’s still a sculpted design that essentially rules out left-handed users (sorry, folks), with a space for your thumb on the left and a “hidden button” denoted by a small “dash”.

Then there are two side buttons and a horizontal scroll wheel, followed by the “bulk” of the mouse — with two main buttons, a scroll wheel, and a toggle we’ll get to in a moment.

It’s also entirely wireless, and by flipping the MX Master 3S upside down you’ll find a power switch and a button to toggle between three devices. We’ll touch on pairing in a moment, but it’s worth noting that while the mouse charges via USB-C (good!) the receiver is USB-A. That’s fine if you want to use a Bluetooth connection, or are simply looking to plug it into a desktop, but if you’re using a MacBook Pro made in the last half a decade or more, you’ll need to rely on Bluetooth.

Setup and features

Setting up the MX Master 3S is as simple as sticking the dongle in your computer, or connecting via Bluetooth like you would any other mouse. The magic here is that the mouse offers a trio of connections that you switch between with the toggle on the bottom, meaning you can have it work on multiple computers or devices at a time.

We did notice that the USB-A dongle actually gave a weaker connection than Bluetooth while taking the MX Master 3S for a spin. This could just require new drivers, or be down to our desktop PC being underneath a desk while the Mac (connected via Bluetooth) was on top, but it’s an issue we’d experienced with the MX Master 3 as well.

Thankfully, when you have a solid connection the MX Master 3S really sings. The scroll wheels are still the best in the business for our money, with the main one being mechanical which adds a nice weight and some feedback to scrolls. That button just above it can be used to turn that off, though, making for a smoother scroll. The thumbwheel is still perfectly placed, too, and was ideal for making some audio edits in Logic Pro X. Still it’s the “hidden” button that we found ourselves using most often, using it to open Mission Control in macOS.

We’d love to say we’ve tested the battery life, but with 70 days of charge (according to Logitech), it could be some time before we can deliver a true verdict.

It’s only once you start using the MX Master 3S that the differences, subtle as they are, become clearer. For one, the clicks from the main mouse buttons are much softer, dampened to be quieter and more responsive. We didn’t have a strong opinion either way during testing, but if you prefer your keys clacky and your mouse clicky, you might want to check out the MX Master 3 instead.

The other big difference is that the sensor in the MX Master 3S has double the DPI (dots per inch) of its predecessor with a rating of 8,000. That’s a big number, but anything over 4,000 (the same as the MX Master 3) and you’re unlikely to see more of a benefit — even when gaming.

Is it good for gaming?

We’ll be honest, as much as we’ve been singing the praises of the Logitech MX Master 3S, and as much as the improved DPI and six-button layout may sound ideal for gaming, it’s really best for content creation.

That’s largely down to the size. With a weight of 141g, it’s not the heaviest but it can feel just the wrong side of bulky when aiming for a clutch headshot. It’ll do in a pinch, but for a similar price, we’d recommend looking at the Logitech G Pro X Superlight which eschews additional buttons and a scroll wheel but makes up for it with a sharper sensor and a smaller footprint that weighs just 63g.

8.5/10

Logitech’s MX Master 3S doesn’t make big changes to what made its predecessor so beloved among content creators, and if you’ve invested in the Master 3 you’ll find few reasons to upgrade.

And yet, it’s the best productivity mouse around, whether you’re editing audio, creating video, or just looking for a comfortable workhouse.

Buy now from Logitech US

Buy now from Logitech UK

