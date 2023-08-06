Who is the host of Temptation Island Season 5? Meet Mark L. Walberg

The host of Temptation Island Season 5 may be a familiar face to you. Here is what we know about the popular TV personality Mark Walberg.

In the reality TV series Temptation Island, all eyes are on the couples who are putting their relationships to the test.

But, all of the drama and entertainment has to be organized. That’s where the host of the show comes in.

Mark L. Walberg has been named the host of Season 5. And, if you think you recognize him from somewhere else, you’d be correct. Here is a look into the celebrity and where you’ve seen him before.

Who is Temptation Island Season 5 host Mark L. Walberg?

OG Temptation Island fans know that the show originally started all the way back in 2001. And, it still was hosted by Mark. Yes, from the older seasons to the new, he has been the sole host of the show.

Ahead of Season 5, he spoke with Screen Rant about the season and what fans can expect from it.

“Well, for me, it’s exciting because it’s four new couples and four new stories – so, eight new stories – but, there are a lot of new twists and turns in the show that they’ve added this season that I think the viewers will really like,” he told the outlet.

And so far, he’s been 100% correct. From Hall ending his engagement with Kailtin, to Marisela and Christopher calling it quits, fans know to expect the unexpected.

Besides Reality TV, Mark is also known for being a game show host for shows like The Moment of Truth and Russian Roulette. To stay updated on all things Temptation Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.