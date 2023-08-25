Kaitlin from Temptation Island roasts Hall & Makayla’s relationship with perfect one-liner

Kaitlin from Temptation Island season 5 has moved on from her relationship with Hall, but not without throwing some roasts Hall and Makayla’s way following the reunion.

Kaitlin and Hall joined Temptation Island season 5 after being in a relationship for eight years. The pair was even engaged to be married, but as Hall revealed during the hit reality dating series, he never felt an “emotional connection” to his fiance.

Of course, this left Kaitlin feeling utterly betrayed because despite Hall not seeing Kaitlin as “the one,” he continued to be in a relationship with her for nearly a decade.

Now, Makayla and Hall are together after becoming coupled up on the island. During the reunion, Makayla defended Hall by saying Kaitlin “doesn’t know him” the way she does. Following Makayla’s biting comment, Kaitlin took the opportunity to roast the pair via social media for their whirlwind romance.

Temptation Island’s Kaitlin claps back at Hall and Makayla’s relationship after reunion feud

The official Temptation Island Instagram page posted a reel showcasing a scene from the reunion in which Makayla attacked Kaitlin for speaking out against Hall.

In the clip, the 24-year-old called out Kaitlin, along with Sebastian who defended her, saying that they don’t know Hall the way she does.

Kaitlin responded to the clip by poking fun at Makayla’s statement. Garnering over 300 likes on her comment, she wrote in response: “8 yearsssss.. but she probs knows him better after a week😂🤭.”

Fans of the dating series were quick to agree with Kaitlin, backing her up in the process.

“You deserve so much better,” one fan wrote in a response to Kaitlin.

Another agreed, saying, “Glad you kept it classy, don’t know how you did it.”

Furthermore, Kaitlin went on to thank her old pals Sebastian, Michael, and Kristian for standing up for her at the reunion. “Beyond grateful for my boys @iamsebi7 @mike_zappa_ @kristianomilan having my back!!!!” she wrote in a separate comment. “Girls villa forever.”

Stay tuned for more Temptation Island news on Dexerto.