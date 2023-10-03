Who is Luka Brunton? Meet the new Bosun on Below Deck Med

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy promoted Luka Brunton as the new Boson in Season 8.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med saw Bosun Ruan Irving getting kicked off the boat in Episode 1. As a result, Captain Sandy assigned Luka Brunton as a temporary Bosun until they could find a new one. Yet with no luck at finding a new Bosun in time, Captain Sandy decided to promote Luka from deckhand to official Bosun.

Luka proudly accepted the offer, yet of course, he was also filled with nerves. Will he be up for the demanding tasks required for the job?

Article continues after ad

Who is Luka from Below Deck Med Season 8?

Luka Brunton was born on Halloween, in New Zealand. According to the new Bosun, he is very close with his family, yet he also loves forming new families with his yachting crew. “It’s awesome joining new boats,” he said during his introduction on Below Deck. “It’s like joining a new family. Everyone is so close. I love it.”

Article continues after ad

He was introduced on Below Deck Down Under during Season 2, following the controversial firing of deckhand Adam Kodra. While fans of the show were far from pleased that Adam had been let go, considering he was a fan favorite, they were also immediately smitten with his replacement, Luka.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve been in yachting for about seven years,” Luka explained during his intro. “Two years as a deckhand and the last five as an engineer.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to fans, they’re thrilled by his promotion from Deckie to Bosun.

“I really liked Luka as the bosun,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Subreddit. “And what impressed me was how complimentary he was to his fellow deckhands. At no point did he make it all about himself, he was very encouraging and positive. I think Sandy’s right, the guy’s got good leadership skills. I hope he continues to do a really good job. But as Luka himself said, it’s a really solid team, they just worked really well together.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another fan of the show was quick to agree, writing, “Luka’s a great bosun already and I’m thrilled for him. He does have that perfect calm, cool, and collected demeanor for leadership and he seems totally capable of all the duties. I hope he continues to shine because, after bosuns like Gary and Ross, I need a wholesome figure.”

Follow Luka’s journey by watching all-new episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.