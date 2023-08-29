Captain Jason blasted over “bad call” with latest Below Deck Down Under firing

Fans aren’t happy with Captain Jason Chambers’ firing of Adam Kodra on Below Deck Down Under, calling his decision a “bad call” that he will soon “regret.”

Captain Jason Chambers had a difficult decision to make in episode 13 of Below Deck Down Under, in which he had to decide whether or not to keep Adam Kodra onboard as a deckhand.

After making a mistake that could have posed a major safety hazard for those on the yacht, Captain Jason decided Adam wasn’t qualified for his position and ultimately let him go.

Article continues after ad

Not only was the crew heartbroken over Adam’s firing, but so are fans of Below Deck Down Under who are under the impression that the captain made the wrong choice. According to viewers of the hit Bravo show, Culver should have been let go instead.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck Down Under fans aren’t happy with Captain Jason firing Adam Kodra

Adam Kodra quickly became a fan favorite on Below Deck Down Under due to his dedication to the job as well as his kind-hearted nature. Viewers found it refreshing that he took his job more seriously than all the boatmances and social dramas of the ship.

Article continues after ad

Because Adam is so passionate about his career, fans are heartbroken that Jason terminated him instead of Culver.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Viewers took to the Below Deck Down Under subreddit to discuss their disappointment.

“I have the utmost respect for how Jason runs his boat,” one fan wrote, “but I couldn’t disagree more with his decision to fire Adam over Culver. I was extremely disappointed and sad. Adam was mortified at what he did, immediately recognized it and owned it,” they said. “He has a fantastic attitude, and he’s there to work. Not to flirt, not to drink until he passes out. Meanwhile, the other clown walks around taking responsibility for nothing and whinging nonstop.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Bad call Captain Jason,” the viewer concluded. “I hope you regret it, too, and I hope this doesn’t affect Adam’s future employment.”

Another fan was quick to agree, writing, “Big mistake letting Adam go. Mismanagement for sure.”

Stay tuned for more episodes of Below Deck Down Under only on Bravo.