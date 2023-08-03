Whitney Rose just revealed the RHOSLC Season 4 start date

RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose has revealed the release date of Season 4, and it just might be sooner than later!

As a newer addition to the BravoTV franchise, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has had fans on the edge of their seats with cult accusations and felony charges.

Season 3 of RHOSLC ended with housewife Jen Shah being indicted for wire fraud and scheming elders for their money. Not only that, but Heather Gay was punched in her sleep while vacationing with the girls, leaving fans in disbelief of who could have left the housewife with a black eye.

After such a tailspin of a Season, housewife Whitney Rose has just confirmed the premiere of RHOSLC Season 4.

Instagram: rhoslcbravo RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Heather Gay.

Mary Cosby is rumored to appear on Season 4 of RHOSLC

Filming for the highly anticipated Season 4 of RHOSLC took place this year between February and May.

Though Jen Shah will be absent due to serving six years in prison, previous housewives Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Barlow have been confirmed to be the Season’s headliners.

It is also rumored that Mary Cosby, who exited the show after Season 2, will be making a return as either a friend or full-time housewife.

Rose commented on Cosby’s return earlier this January, saying, “I do think we felt Mary’s absence… and I do think we will feel Jen’s.”

Rose continued, “It’s an ensemble cast. I think we have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence, for sure.”

Instagram: rhoslcbravo RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, and Mary Cosby

Although a trailer has not been released for the upcoming Season of RHOSLC, Rose did confirm that the show will air on September 5 on BravoTV.

Cast mates and BravoTV executive Andy Cohen have kept details of Season 4 on the low, so fans are unsure what to expect. However, some have taken to Twitter to share their excitement, saying, “I cannot wait.”

While another said, “Can’t wait for Lisa Barlow to grace my TV again! Missing Mary too, hope she will be back. Looking forward to a new season of #RHOSLC but not ready for WR & that voice.”