Where to watch Relative Race Season 13: US, UK & more

Here is how you can watch Season 13 of the popular competition series Relative Race from anywhere in the world.

If you are looking for a wholesome reality TV series to watch, then Relative Race is a must-watch.

The competition series spotlights several teams as they search to find their long-lost relatives in a heartwarming quest to connect with their family members and take home the $50,000 prize.

After a dozen successful seasons that have earned the show a gigantic fanbase, Relative Race is coming back for Season 13. Here are all of the details on how you can start watching as soon as possible, no matter where you live.

BYUtv

Where to stream Relative Race Season 13 right now

Season 13 of Relative Race premieres on March 17 on BYUtv, which is completely free to stream on the BYUtv streaming app. The show can also be watched on byutv.org.

But, if you don’t have access to BYUtv in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world so that you don’t miss out on anything.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Relative Race Season 13:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for BYUtv.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.