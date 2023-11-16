Where to watch Real Housewives of Miami Season 6: Australia, UK, US & more

Here is where to stream the drama of Real Housewives of Miami as Season 6 kicks off.

Real Housewives of Miami may have been canceled in 2013, but its revival on Peacock in 2021 was enough to launch it back onto its home front BravoTV for Season 6, which premiered this November.

Included in this Season are Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, and Alexia Nepola. Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth will also be returning as part-time castmates.

Season 6 also marks the third consecutive Season where the same women were cast as Miami Housewives.

Instagram: bravotv Lisa Hochstein explained her frustrations with her ex-husband Lenny Hochstein during an episode of RHOM Season 6.

As for what to expect from the Miami women this Season, tensions have already flared between Pippen and Abraira when Abraira revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

Plenty of relationships will also be tested and exposed for their truth, as Hochstein’s divorce unravels while Pippen and Martin revel in their love lives.

When it comes to where to watch RHOM Season 6, here are all the streaming details you’ll need.

Where is RHOM Season 6 available to stream?

Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 premiered on BravoTV on November 1. To stream the popular reality TV series, fans can catch up with each episode on Hayu.

Currently, every Season of RHOM is available to stream on Hayu including Season 6’s latest episode, as each episode will be streamable the same day it airs on BravoTV.

How to stream RHOM Season 6 on Hayu?

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows, including Real Housewives of Miami from anywhere in the world.

