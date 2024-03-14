Paris Hilton calls out Mauricio after he slammed her father on Buying Beverly Hills

Paris Hilton has hit back at comments made by her uncle, Mauricio Umansky, about her father, Richard Hilton, and his business decisions. The socialite claims she’s had “enough” of Umansky “using” the Hilton name.

Mauricio earned his niece’s ire after a teaser from his reality TV show, Buying Beverly Hills, showed him speaking about his exit from Richard Hilton’s company, Hilton and Hyland.

In the clip, Mauricio is sharing a meal with friends and explaining his departure from the company. “I think I got kind of f—ed by Hilton & Hyland,” he tells them.

According to Mauricio’s recollection, he asked to be made a partner, however Richard Hilton refused. The rejection prompted Mauricio to leave and start his own company, “The Agency”. However, Paris Hilton didn’t seem to agree with her uncle’s assessment of the situation.

Paris Hilton/instagram/Bravo Paris Hilton clapped back at Mauricio on instagram.

Paris clapped back directly on the clip of Mauricio’s comments shared on Instagram.

“My father is a consummate gentleman,” she said. “He would never speak negatively about his family— especially in the press.”

The socialite went on to claim the Hilton’s were “sick” of Mauricio “using” their name “to plug his lame show.”

Mauricio was previously married to Paris Hilton’s aunt, Kyle Richards, however the pair separated in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Instagram: bravodailydish Paris Hilton’s aunt, Kyle Richards, was married to Mauricio Umansky for 27 years.

Despite voicing her feelings, some fans on social media didn’t seem to agree with the stance Paris was taking over the comments.

“People are allowed to share their own lived experiences,” one user commented. “Mau is allowed to feel how he feels.” Agreed another.