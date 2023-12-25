When will Hell’s Kitchen return on Fox?

Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen has been addictive and intriguing to watch. When will the show be back on Fox?

There’s been endless excitement unfolding on Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen for devoted viewers to observe.

Gordon Ramsay‘s been narrowing down his hard-working group of contestants to decipher who should come out on top.

As a reminder, the winner of Hell’s Kitchen wins a quarter of a million and a position working at one of Gordon’s upscale restaurants. When will the show return to Fox?

Hells Kitchen returns on January 4, 2024

Reality TV lovers can expect to see the next new episode of Hell’s Kitchen on January 4, 2024. What a fabulous way to start the new year!

Season 22, Episode 11 aired on December 14, 2023. This means there is a full two-week hiatus happening here.

With the holidays keeping people busy, it makes sense that Fox would give the show a temporary break before bringing it back to television.

Anyone in need of a refresher regarding what happened during Episode 11 is in luck.

Gordon set the Red and Blue teams up to cook different dishes with ingredients like mushrooms, turnips, asparagus, and shrimp.

When the Red and Blue teams battled it out against each other during a challenge, the Blue team won. The winning score was seven to five – and it resulted in the Blue team pocketing $4,000 for a shopping spree.

The Red team was left to clean the dining room as punishment for failing.

During dinner service, Greg Germann and Rosanna Arquette were the two celebrity guests who showed up to enjoy meals.

Gordon spent time criticizing Jason for a couple of mistakes, but Donya also continually let her team down. In the end, Donya was the contestant who was eliminated.

When Hell’s Kitchen’s hiatus comes to an end, viewers will still see Carmen, Leigh, Sammi, Dahmere, Jason, Johnathon, and Ryan in the competition.