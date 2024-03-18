When is the Celebrity Big Brother UK Finale?

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 is underway and you don’t want to miss its finale! Here’s the show timeline and when it is expected to end.

The ITV Big Brother spin-off hit our screens on March 4, 2024, as 13 celebrities joined the gameshow to compete for £100,000.

This year surprising faces were in the cast line-up and this included The Traitors & Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, along with Ozzy Osbourne’s partner and America’s Got Talent judge, Sharon Osbourne.

The Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 premiere received plenty of love from the viewers and had 2.7 million people tuning in to watch. For those loving this season, here is when to expect the season finale.

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23: When does it end?

BBC Celebrity Big Brother UK cast

Celebrity Big Brother Season 23, unlike its previous seasons which had over 25 episodes, was announced to have only 17 episodes.

After its premiere in March, the show was expected to air for 19 days straight, which meant that the date for the Season 22 finale was confirmed to be Friday, March 22.

Viewers can tune in on the date for an exciting finale with hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, announcing the celebrity winner of this season.

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 airs new episodes Monday through Friday and Sundays at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV.