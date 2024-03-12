Celebrity Big Brother UK fans shocked after Sharon gets game-changing eviction power

Sharon Osbourne has access to the private Celebrity Big Brother nomination messages, and fans can’t wait for them to be exposed.

Series 23 of Celebrity Big Brother UK has been on for a few days now, and the cast is nothing short of dynamic.

From Love Island alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, you never know who is going to walk away with the win.

To make the game even more exciting, there is a celebrity lodger whose main mission is to stir the pot. And for this season, that person is none other than Sharon Osbourne. While she’s not an official houseguest and is not vying to win the competition, the power she was just given has made her the boss.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Sharon given epic control

On March 11, the CBB UK Twitter account released a preview for an upcoming episode and it is jaw-dropping.

In the clip, it is revealed to Sharon that she has been given the opportunity to view all of the houseguests’ nominations on who they want to be in the next public vote.

Not only that but it was later revealed that she has the right to save one of the houseguests, giving her the opportunity to choose another star to put in the public vote in their place.

Shocked at this brand-new twist, viewers quickly took to the comments section of the video to share their excitement.

One fan wrote, “See their expressions when they were told Sharon watched their nominations…omg, Biggie is full of surprises.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Will be really good tonight. All those that said something they shouldn’t have, it’s in their eyes.”

Viewers will soon find out who she chooses to save and what was said during their now not-so-secret nomination videos.