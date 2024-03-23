Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024?

Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 came to an end on March 22, and one celebrity housemate has been crowned the winner.

The spin-off version of the popular ITV reality game show kicked off on March 4, with 13 celebrity housemates joining the show to win over the public with their personalities.

After 5 years off air, the ultimate social experiment returned to our screens with a group of iconic celebrities, two brand new hosts, and a new glitzy house for its star guests.

During its entertaining 3-week run, several contestants exited the house through eviction, leaving audiences eager to find out who won Celebrity Big Brother Season 23.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

David Potts was crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 on March 22.

Claiming the runner-up spot was Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, followed by Coronation Street actor Colson Smith in third place, talent manager Louis Walsh in fourth, and television presenter Fern Britton in fifth.

Since launch night, David garnered lots of social media support, as the reality TV star brought tons of laughter and entertainment to the house with his fun and lively character.

According to ITV, the exciting finale of the 2024 series saw a peak TV audience of two million viewers and an average of 1.7 million viewers, with fans hyped to see who would win.

Many of the previous contestants attended the final, although there were some notable absences, as Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, Love Island’s Ekin-Su, and TV personality Sharon Osbourne were missing.

While Celebrity Big Brother has come to an end for another year, fans can anticipate a double dose of Big Brother as the civilian series makes its return later this year. If you want a chance at entering the iconic house and winning £100,000, you can apply here.

To stay updated on Big Brother and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.