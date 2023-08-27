What is the Pressure Cooker in Big Brother? Competition returns in Season 25

Here is why fans were so excited that the pressure cooker challenge from Big Brother made its way to Season 25.

Season after season, Big Brother introduces new challenges to keep the houseguests and the audience invested in the game.

Over the years, some challenges have become a fan-favorite that viewers have deemed as a must-have tradition to put the cast to the test, and the Pressure Cooker is one of them.

Here is everything you need to know about the infamous game and why it is so beloved.

What is the Big Brother Pressure Cooker challenge?

The Pressure Cooker challenge seems simple. The houseguests enter a room, place their hand on a button, and the last person who can stand and keep their hand on the button the longest wins the challenge. Easy, right? Well, that’s where you’re wrong.

Because winning the challenges makes you Head of Household, no one is willing to back down. This competitive spirit makes the pressure cooker challenge one of the most grueling.

In Season 25, Cameron Hardin won the challenge after consistently holding the button for nearly 14 hours.

Keep in mind that not only did he have to stand up the entire time to win, but all of the contestants were holding the button in pitch-black darkness.

This added touch brought an extra level of entertainment, but it did get criticized in Season 25 because of deaf contestant Matt Klotz.

Viewers believed that it wasn’t fair that he wasn’t allowed to see and try to communicate with the other contestants, while the others had that opportunity to talk to one another and keep themselves occupied.

Nevertheless, the Pressure Cooker is one of the most popular Big Brother challenges thus far and will probably stay for more and more seasons to come.

