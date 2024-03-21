What happened to Raven after Love Is Blind? SK cheating drama explained

Love Is Blind Season 3 couple, Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, had a messy on and off-screen romance which ended in a separation — but that wasn’t the end of their relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Raven Ross and SK were among the 30 contestants who joined the third installment of Love Is Blind in 2022.

Out of the many singles, the pair found a connection with each other in the pods and tried their best to work things out — however, the groom backed out of the wedding last minute saying he wasn’t ready for marriage.

Raven was very understanding about SK’s hesitation at the altar and wanted to cherish the journey of growth the two had together on the season. But what happened after the filming was over?

Raven and SK rekindled their romance after Love Is Blind

Netflix Raven ross and SK officially broke up in late 2022.

Raven lived in Dallas and SK moved to California for grad school, but the pair still stayed in touch after the show ended and opted to be in a long-distance relationship. Raven gushed about their romance in the Season 3 reunion which aired November 2022.

Fans found that SK had proposed to Raven once more privately and the fitness trainer had said yes. Unfortunately, the couple’s happiness didn’t last long as SK got himself into a big cheating scandal with multiple women.

Several women came forward on social media claiming that they had been dating SK throughout 2019 and 2022 while he was supposed to be in a relationship with Raven.

One of the women was Hannah Beth, who posted her story on TikTok recalling a dinner date with the Data Engineer where he disclosed that he was only with his Love Is Blind fiance for the money.

In February 2023, Raven joined the 3-episode Netflix special Love Is Blind: After the Altar, and talked about her heartbreak. She said of the ordeal: “That really sucks. Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different. Because SK cheated on me, and now our relationship is over. It’s so crazy to watch it back and remember my feelings then.”

Raven revealed that she found out about SK’s behavior with the rest of the world and was emotionally distressed. Since then, SK has denied any claims of infidelity but the pair is not together anymore.