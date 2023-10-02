What happened to Bel Aire Diner after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Bel Aire Diner was arguably one of the roughest restaurants shown in Kitchen Nightmares history. Is it still holding up?

FOX just kicked off its reboot of one of Gordon Ramsay’s most popular shows, Kitchen Nightmares.

The original series is known for disgusting kitchens, questionable food, and tons of family drama. And this remake is not disappointing.

Episode 1 centered around Bel Aire Diner in Queens, New York. Originally run by a husband and wife, the couple are hoping to turn it over to their two sons. And while one sibling seemed passionate about keeping his family’s business alive, the other did not seem to care less.

But the dysfunctional family dynamic was the least of their problems. When Gordon went to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen, the talented chef referred to it as a “death trap”.

The meat was stored away without a lid or proper labeling of when it should be thrown out. There was a moment when Gordon was seen throwing up. Even a member of the film crew looked like he wanted to leave.

With a quick transformation of the inside of the restaurant and a revision of their uber-long menu, Gordon was able to spruce up the place and end the episode on a high note. But, was it enough to actually keep the place standing?

Is Bel Aire Diner from Kitchen Nightmares still open?

As of October 2023, Bel Aire Diner is still in business and serving New York with a smile.

With over three thousand reviews on Google, the restaurant sits at a comfortable 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Thankfully, it looks as if Gordon’s helpful tips and guidance actually saved their restaurant. But, there are far more restaurants to go in this season that definitely need help.

