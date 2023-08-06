What happened to Creed McKinnon from Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Creed McKinnon was brutally eliminated from Too Hot To Handle season 4 before the finale, but what has he been up to since the cameras stopped rolling?

Too Hot To Handle aims to teach hot singles how to form real connections with a hefty prize fund that decreases every time a contestant gives in to their sexual nature.

Creed McKinnon, however, didn’t seem to understand the premise. Instead, he spent his time on season 4 hopping between women and breaking hearts.

Fans have been left appalled by his behavior, but has Creed actually learned anything from his time on the show and what is he doing these days?

Where is he now?

The 24-year-old cemented himself as a reality TV villain after dumping Sophie Stonehouse for Flavia Laos Urbina, only to ditch Flavia too for another newcomer, Imogen Ewan.

Creed was ultimately booted from the show after virtual assistant Lana called him out for his behavior. He was given a chance to return in the finale if he could be honest with Flavia and Imogen, but he spoke a lot without actually saying anything of value. And Lana wasn’t about to be fooled.

“Creed, I gave you the chance to be honest… You did not take that opportunity which shows me that you’re not deserving of a place in the final,” the ai said, kicking Creed to the curb for a second time.

Nonetheless, Creed seems to be flourishing online despite his reputation on the show and has amassed a large following of over 300,000 on Instagram. He’s also spoken candidly about his time on Too Hot To Handle, admitting he can understand why viewers have dubbed him a “red flag.”

“Everyone that loves and cares for me, they laughed it off,” Creed said about his portrayal as season 4’s villain. “It’s only a problem when the people that don’t know me take that stuff seriously.” He also revealed to My Imperfect Life that he’s stayed close with many of his reality TV co-stars… including Flavia and Imogen.

“I can’t even explain to you how close we all are as a family, not just the girls but everyone as a group,” Creed said. “But I talk to the girls almost every day. We’re always checking in on each other.”

